Ghana: NPP's Kamal Deen Abdulai Criticizes Cocobod Vehicle Purchases, Raises Concerns Over Farmer Welfare

Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party NPP, Kamal Deen Abdulai has criticized what he describes as excessive spending on luxury vehicles for officials of the Ghana Cocoa Board Cocobod, arguing that the purchases do not reflect the pressing needs of cocoa farmers.

Speaking during a media discussion at Joy News , he questioned the justification for acquiring high end vehicles for Cocobod executives while many farmers continue to face economic difficulties in cocoa growing communities.

In his view, such decisions create a perception that the welfare of officers is being prioritized over that of producers.

He expressed concern that cocoa farmers, who form the backbone of the industry, are still grappling with delayed payments and financial hardship. According to him, allocating resources to luxury Land Cruiser vehicles for top officials at a time when farmers struggle sends the wrong message.

Mr Abdulai framed the issue as a matter of policy and corporate governance. He argued that procurement decisions of this nature require board approval and therefore qualify as policy choices.

For that reason, he maintained that the purchases should be subject to public scrutiny and debate.

He further contended that government and sector leaders must ensure that policy decisions directly improve the lives of farmers, rather than focusing on benefits for administrators.

He stressed that farmers who supply cocoa beans deserve timely payments and greater support.