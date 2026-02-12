Nigeria: National Grid to Experience Drop in Electricity As Gas Facilities Undergo Maintenance

Seplat Energy Plc, a joint venture partner of NNPC Ltd and a major supplier of gas into the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC) pipeline network, has announced a scheduled routine maintenance of its gas production facilities from February 12 to 15, 2026.

In a statement, NNPC's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, said the planned exercise is part of standard industry safety and asset integrity procedures aimed at ensuring the continued reliability, efficiency, and safe operation of critical gas infrastructure.

He noted that periodic maintenance is necessary to sustain optimal system performance, enhance operational resilience, and minimise the risk of unplanned outages.

The statement explained that during the four-day maintenance period, there will be a temporary reduction in gas supply to the NGIC pipeline network.

Consequently, some power generation companies that rely on the supply may experience reduced gas availability, which could slightly affect electricity generation within the period.

"NNPC Ltd and Seplat Energy are working closely to ensure that the maintenance is carried out safely and completed as scheduled. At the same time, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) is engaging alternative gas suppliers to bridge anticipated supply gaps and maintain network stability," the statement said.

It added that upon completion of the maintenance exercise, full gas supply into the NGIC system is expected to resume promptly, enabling affected power generation companies to return to normal operations.