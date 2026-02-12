Nigeria: Niger - Miners Allegedly Kill Police Officer, Burn NSCDC Patrol Van

A police officer has reportedly lost his life following an attack by suspected illegal miners at a mining site in Zuzungi Community, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State.

Joint security operatives comprising personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the police reportedly came under attack on Wednesday, while on a routine patrol at a mining site in the community.

The attackers, who were reportedly armed with dangerous weapons, also set ablaze a Hilux patrol van belonging to the Niger State Command of the NSCDC.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, condemned the attack in a statement.

He disclosed that a manhunt had been launched to arrest the perpetrators.

He said, "The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command, strongly condemns the violent and unprovoked attack carried out by suspected illegal miners on a joint security patrol team earlier today, 11th February 2026, at about 12:30 hours.

"The joint patrol team, comprising personnel of the NSCDC, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), and local security operatives known as Anti-Drugs Control (ADC), in collaboration with Millennium Metals Mining Company, was on a lawful routine operation aimed at curbing illegal mining activities and preventing the unlawful smuggling of solid minerals from the mining site.

"While intercepting individuals suspected to be illegally smuggling extracted minerals from the mining area, the security team came under heavy attack by armed illegal miners. During the incident, the assailants set ablaze one operational Hilux vehicle belonging to the NSCDC security team.

"Regrettably, an officer paid the supreme price in the line of duty. His sacrifice in defence of Nigeria's economic assets and public safety will not be in vain and is deeply mourned."

Commandant Aniviye emphasized that the operations of the Corps in the mining sector are backed by law, noting that mining sites and solid mineral resources are classified as Critical National Assets and that illegal mining constitutes economic sabotage under Nigerian law.

He added, "Therefore, the Corps remains the lead agency in the protection of mining sites and enforcement against illegal mining activities in collaboration with other security agencies.

"The NSCDC will not tolerate any act of violence, sabotage, or resistance against security personnel carrying out lawful duties. Any person found engaging in illegal mining, mineral smuggling, or aiding such criminal enterprises will be arrested, thoroughly investigated, and prosecuted to the full extant of the law.

"Attacks on security operatives constitute grave criminal offences, including murder, arson, economic sabotage, and conspiracy against the State. Those responsible for this attack will be tracked down and brought to justice. There will be no hiding place for perpetrators.

"Illegal miners are hereby advised to immediately cease operations and vacate all unauthorized mining sites. Continued defiance will attract intensified security operations, coordinated enforcement actions, and sustained legal consequences.

"The Commandant extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the fallen officer, the Nigerian Police Force, and the entire security community in Niger State, assuring that justice will be pursued diligently. A comprehensive manhunt has been launched to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act."

He also urged communities around mining areas to provide credible information to security agencies to aid ongoing investigations and called for calm and continued cooperation as security agencies intensify operations to restore and maintain peace in the affected area.