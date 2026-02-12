Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - NSC Awards N200m Training Grants to 26 Athletes

Twenty-six Nigerian athletes have received a major morale boost ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, as the National Sports Commission (NSC), through its Elite and Podium Board, disbursed training grants totalling over N200 million to top-performing athletes.

The grants, benefiting both foreign-based and home-based athletes, will cover training and preparation expenses across several sports, including athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, taekwondo, powerlifting, para athletics, para table tennis, and para badminton. The initiative aligns with the NSC's mandate to prioritise athlete welfare and high-performance development.

The disbursement follows the creation of the Elite and Podium Board, designed to provide a scientific, institutionalised support system to sustain peak performance by Nigerian athletes in major international competitions.

Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, highlighted the government's commitment to sports under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Mr President has graciously increased our budget and given sports special financial considerations because he believes strongly in the power of sports and the potential of the Nigerian athlete. This commitment is already reflecting in improved performances and successes at international competitions," Olopade said.

He further explained the selection process: "The training grants disbursed to 26 athletes across different sports followed a careful and professional selection process by the Yusuf Ali-led Elite and Podium Board. This is our way of reassuring our athletes that their welfare remains our utmost priority."

Olopade added that the initiative would significantly enhance preparations for the Commonwealth Games and other major competitions, including the Olympics.

"I often say that when we take care of our athletes, they will take care of the country by winning medals. Under the chairmanship of Mallam Shehu Dikko, the NSC will continue to explore ways to enhance athlete welfare so that they can consistently perform at their best while representing the nation," he concluded.

This disbursement marks the second round of athletes' grants within six months, demonstrating the NSC's ongoing commitment to supporting Nigeria's elite athletes.