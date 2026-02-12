Nigeria/Senegal: Poland 2026 - Aduku Confident Falconets Will Overcome Senegal

11 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Head Coach Moses Aduku has expressed confidence that Nigeria's U20 women's team, the Falconets, will overcome hosts Senegal despite the absence of injured striker Janet Akekoromowei in Saturday's FIFA U20 Women's World Cup third-round, second-leg qualifier in Thies.

Akekoromowei sustained an injury in the first half of last weekend's first-leg encounter in Abeokuta and was forced off the pitch. As a result, she has been ruled out of the squad that travelled to Dakar on Wednesday morning.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Aduku said the team has drawn important lessons from the first leg and is fully prepared for the task ahead.

"We will overcome because we have reviewed the match and taken a lot of lessons on board. I commend the girls for regrouping after a tough first half, adjusting tactics and showing character in the second half. We could have won by more goals because we created a number of opportunities in that second period," he said.

The coach stressed that discipline and focus would be key in the return leg on Senegalese soil.

"In Senegal, we must defend resolutely and attack with purpose. We will play with focus and determination," Aduku added.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 5pm Senegal time (6pm Nigeria time). The winner on aggregate will advance to the final round of the African qualifiers, with the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup scheduled to hold in Poland in September 2026.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.