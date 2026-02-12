Nigeria/Senegal: Poland 2026 - Aduku Confident Falconets Will Overcome Senegal

Head Coach Moses Aduku has expressed confidence that Nigeria's U20 women's team, the Falconets, will overcome hosts Senegal despite the absence of injured striker Janet Akekoromowei in Saturday's FIFA U20 Women's World Cup third-round, second-leg qualifier in Thies.

Akekoromowei sustained an injury in the first half of last weekend's first-leg encounter in Abeokuta and was forced off the pitch. As a result, she has been ruled out of the squad that travelled to Dakar on Wednesday morning.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Aduku said the team has drawn important lessons from the first leg and is fully prepared for the task ahead.

"We will overcome because we have reviewed the match and taken a lot of lessons on board. I commend the girls for regrouping after a tough first half, adjusting tactics and showing character in the second half. We could have won by more goals because we created a number of opportunities in that second period," he said.

The coach stressed that discipline and focus would be key in the return leg on Senegalese soil.

"In Senegal, we must defend resolutely and attack with purpose. We will play with focus and determination," Aduku added.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 5pm Senegal time (6pm Nigeria time). The winner on aggregate will advance to the final round of the African qualifiers, with the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup scheduled to hold in Poland in September 2026.