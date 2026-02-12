Nigeria: Akwa Utd Drop Nine Players As Nlo Issues Licensing Reminder

Akwa United have released nine players ahead of the second stanza of the Nigeria National League, NNL, season.

The released players are Anietie Uko, Erikan Francis, Lazarus Ebuka, Itebu James and Joshua Unoro.

Others are Babatunde Omosebi, Onhanedo Onyedikachi, Emenike John and Emmanuel Ita.

Uko joined Tanzanian side Mbeya Kwanza while Francis moved on loan to Heartland.

Meanwhile, Akwa United have strengthened their squad with five new players in readiness for the second stanza.

The second stanza is expected to commence on February, 14 2026.

Meanwhile, the Nationwide League One (NLO) has notified Division One and U-19 Youth League clubs of three key requirements ahead of the 2025/26 season.

In a circular signed by its Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Olushola Ogunnowo, the NLO confirmed the return of the traditional home-and-away league format from the 2026 season, describing it as a move to restore competitiveness and professionalism.

Clubs are now mandated to independently submit player and official licenses to improve accuracy and transparency. Each team must also provide three distinct kits--home, away and alternative--with permanent shirt numbers for the season. In addition, clubs are required to install branded perimeter panels at their home venues to enhance matchday presentation.

All documentation and kit designs must be submitted by March 15, 2026, with non-compliance attracting sanctions.