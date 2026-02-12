Nigeria: LGAN Begin New Era As Inaugural Kitty Tees Off in Abuja

The Ladies' Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) has announced plans to host its inaugural kitty on February 14, 2026, in Abuja, an event designed to formally usher in its newly elected president and the 2025-2027 executive council.

The kitty, which will take place at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Golf Club, NAF Base, Airport Road, Abuja, will signal the official commencement of activities under the new LGAN leadership.

Ahead of the event, an onboarding retreat for LGAN leaders and executive members has been scheduled for February 13 at the same venue, aimed at strengthening cohesion and strategic alignment within the association.

Speaking on the significance of the programme, LGAN President, Mrs. Lami Ahmed, described the inaugural kitty as symbolic of unity, renewal and growth in women's golf across Nigeria.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This inaugural kitty represents a fresh chapter for LGAN, built on inclusiveness, professionalism and shared passion for the game," she said.

According to Ahmed, the onboarding retreat is a deliberate and strategic initiative to ensure that members of the executive council are fully aligned with the association's vision and objectives for the 2025-2027

The LGAN president also confirmed the expected presence of notable dignitaries, including the chairman of the kitty event and former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engineer Andrew Yakubu, as well as the special guest of honour, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

"We are honoured to welcome our distinguished guests, LGAN leaders, players and gentleman guests to what promises to be a memorable celebration," Ahmed added.

Meanwhile, LGAN has issued a strong appeal to construction firm Julius Berger to expedite the ongoing rehabilitation of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, ahead of Nigeria's hosting of the All Africa Challenge Trophy later in the year.

At the official flag-off ceremony of the rehabilitation project, Ahmed, represented by LGAN Treasurer, Nana Abubakar, stressed that Nigeria's successful bid to host the continental championship was largely based on the quality and standard of facilities at the IBB Golf Course.

"We are well aware that Nigeria is set to host the rest of Africa later this year, and it was these very facilities that formed the cornerstone of our bid," Abubakar said, urging the contractors to accelerate work in view of an anticipated inspection in March.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She further expressed hope that the All Africa Challenge Trophy in November would be the first major tournament hosted at the renovated course, appealing to Julius Berger to ensure timely completion of the project.