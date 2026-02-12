Nigeria: Serenimind Launches Pan-African Digital Push On Youth Mental Health

A Nigerian healthtech startup, SereniMind, has launched a continent-wide digital campaign to change how mental wellness is discussed among African youth.

Tagged "Africa Wellness Voices Initiative", it is a pan-African project that uses digital platforms to normalise conversations around mental health and emotional wellbeing.

The founder of SereniMind and coordinator of the campaign, Ridwan Oyenuga, said the initiative spotlights the real voices of young Africans rather than institutional messaging to tackle stigma.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Oyenuga explained that the campaign features youth leaders, counsellors, advocates, and organisations from across Africa, who share daily reflections on resilience, stress, healing, and hope.

According to him, the strategy is to meet young people where they already are -- online -- by using social media, storytelling and community participation to drive large-scale awareness.

"Unlike traditional awareness campaigns led solely by institutions, AWVI centres lived experience," Oyenuga said.

He noted that the digital nature of the campaign has helped it spread rapidly across borders, creating a shared continental narrative that mental health is a collective concern, not a personal weakness.

The SereniMind founder said the initiative reflects a new model of youth-led public health advocacy that is decentralised, tech-driven and culturally grounded.

"Too many young Africans are struggling silently," he said. "By spotlighting real voices from different countries, we are showing that mental health conversations belong in our communities, our schools and our daily lives."

Beyond awareness, the campaign also highlights the growing role of African healthtech startups in public health communication, combining technology, youth networks and storytelling.