Nigeria: Serenimind Launches Pan-African Digital Push On Youth Mental Health

11 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Aza Abba

A Nigerian healthtech startup, SereniMind, has launched a continent-wide digital campaign to change how mental wellness is discussed among African youth.

Tagged "Africa Wellness Voices Initiative", it is a pan-African project that uses digital platforms to normalise conversations around mental health and emotional wellbeing.

The founder of SereniMind and coordinator of the campaign, Ridwan Oyenuga, said the initiative spotlights the real voices of young Africans rather than institutional messaging to tackle stigma.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Oyenuga explained that the campaign features youth leaders, counsellors, advocates, and organisations from across Africa, who share daily reflections on resilience, stress, healing, and hope.

According to him, the strategy is to meet young people where they already are -- online -- by using social media, storytelling and community participation to drive large-scale awareness.

"Unlike traditional awareness campaigns led solely by institutions, AWVI centres lived experience," Oyenuga said.

He noted that the digital nature of the campaign has helped it spread rapidly across borders, creating a shared continental narrative that mental health is a collective concern, not a personal weakness.

The SereniMind founder said the initiative reflects a new model of youth-led public health advocacy that is decentralised, tech-driven and culturally grounded.

"Too many young Africans are struggling silently," he said. "By spotlighting real voices from different countries, we are showing that mental health conversations belong in our communities, our schools and our daily lives."

Beyond awareness, the campaign also highlights the growing role of African healthtech startups in public health communication, combining technology, youth networks and storytelling.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.