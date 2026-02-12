Ghana's Creative Arts Shine As Bead Artist Sets Guinness World Record

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has praised Ghana's latest Guinness World Record achievement by bead artist Juliana Gharbin as a major milestone for the country's creative arts sector.

Ms. Gharbin earned global recognition for creating the world's largest beaded bag sculpture, a monumental artwork featuring Ghana's national colours and Adinkra symbols that highlight resilience, loyalty and excellence.

The Minister noted that the achievement strengthens Ghana's cultural diplomacy, promotes local artistic innovation, and enhances the nation's global visibility.

The Ministry is set to collaborate further with the creative team to leverage the record for tourism and cultural promotion.