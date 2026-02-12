Ghana: Ghatof HR & Od Committee Meets to Chart Strategic Direction for Tourism Workforce Development

The newly constituted Human Resource & Organisational Development (HR & OD) Committee of the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) has held its inaugural meeting, marking an important step towards strengthening human capital, institutional efficiency and staff welfare across Ghana's tourism and hospitality sector.

The meeting, held yesterday at Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, focused on clarifying the Committee's mandate, discussing its Terms of Reference, and outlining a strategic workplan to guide its activities for the year.

The Committee is tasked with providing strategic guidance, advisory support and practical interventions aimed at enhancing organisational effectiveness and workforce professionalism within the tourism industry.

Presiding over the meeting was the Chairperson of the Committee and immediate past President of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA), Mrs. Alisa Osei-Asamoah, who emphasised the central role of human resource development in building a competitive and resilient tourism sector.

"Tourism is ultimately driven by people, and without a deliberate investment in human capital, organisational systems and staff welfare, the industry cannot realise its full potential," Mrs. Osei-Asamoah stated.

"This Committee has been established to provide practical, industry-focused solutions that will raise standards, improve professionalism and ensure sustainability across the tourism value chain," she added.

She further noted that the Committee's work would be anchored in collaboration with GHATOF's principal members and stakeholders, ensuring that its recommendations are responsive to the realities of the sector.

"Our goal is to support member associations with clear HR frameworks, relevant training programmes and organisational development strategies that will translate into improved service delivery and global competitiveness," she said.

Mandate and Key Functions

Under its Terms of Reference, the HR & OD Committee is expected to perform several critical functions, including an advisory role on human resource policies for GHATOF's principal members.

This includes guidance on workforce planning, performance management systems, and the training and certification of personnel across Ghana's tourism and hospitality value chain.

The Committee will also provide organisational development support, advising on institutional reforms, organisational structures and capacity-building initiatives aimed at strengthening the tourism industry.

In addition, it will design and recommend training and capacity-building programmes to enhance professionalism among member associations and industry stakeholders.

Other responsibilities include contributing expert input to HR and organisational policies that align with GHATOF's mission and values, as well as promoting staff welfare and development, with a focus on wellbeing, motivation and retention.

Federation-Wide Initiatives

The meeting was attended by the President of GHATOF, Mr. Seth Yeboah-Ocran, who briefed the Committee on key initiatives currently being pursued by the Federation.

He highlighted, in particular, the planned roll-out of a comprehensive certification programme for GHATOF members, describing it as a major step towards standardisation and quality assurance within the industry.

The Committee also discussed a proposed annual workplan that will guide its engagements, stakeholder consultations and training and skills development recommendations in the coming months.

Committee Membership

Members of the HR & OD Committee present at the meeting included:

Mrs. Alisa Osei-Asamoah, CEO, Riali Consult, Former President,TOUGHA

Rev. Emmanuel Geadda-Asando, President, Ghana Progressive Hotels

Mr. Akwasi Marfo,Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Rent a Car,Former Vice President, Car Rental Association

Mr. Prosper Kumi, President, Ghana Barbecue Association

Ms. Hannah Celestina Asiedu, Director of Human Resource and Operations, TOSOGHA.

The establishment and early activation of the HR & OD Committee underscores GHATOF's commitment to building a skilled, motivated and well-structured tourism workforce capable of supporting Ghana's ambition to position itself as a leading tourism destination in Africa.