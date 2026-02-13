Nigeria: 30 People, Including a Catechist and His Pregnant Wife, Kidnapped in Kaduna State

Abuja — A catechist, his pregnant wife, and 30 other people were kidnapped in Kadarko, in the Kadarko Local Government Area, Kaduna State, in north-central Nigeria. The catechist serves at the local parish of St. Joseph. The mass kidnapping occurred around 2:00 a.m. on February 10, when a group of armed bandits stormed into two areas near the village. The parish priest of St. Joseph Church, Father Linus Matthew Bobai, told local broadcaster Arise TV that "before the attack, the bandits had called one of my parishioners demanding 10 million naira (6,211.95 euros), threatening to kidnap him if he did not comply."

According to the priest, the attackers kidnapped 16 people in Kutaho, including the catechist, his pregnant wife, and their child, and another 16 people in Kugir, bringing the total to 32 hostages. Father Bobai explained that the bandits initially kidnapped 20 residents of Kutaho, but later released the elderly and those with health problems. Then, the attackers stormed the mission station in Kugir, where they kidnapped several residents, including some children. Some of the kidnapped people managed to escape while being taken away.

According to the priest, the village chief was attacked with a machete and barely survived. Father Bobai emphasized that the situation in Kadarko remains very tense and that many residents are fleeing because they do not feel protected by the authorities. "Initially, after the incident, some soldiers arrived from a nearby village. After staying for a few minutes, we saw them leave." "We are in a vulnerable situation. The community is living under tension, and more than 98% of the inhabitants have moved to a nearby village, where they spent the night yesterday and today," the priest added.

Despite the fear of further attacks, some residents, particularly the pastors, have decided to stay to support the community. "Some of us are afraid, but we cannot flee because we are pastors. We encourage others to stay, to care for the community, and to trust in God's faithfulness," Father Bobai concluded.

During the past week, at least two other mass kidnappings of Catholic faithful have been reported. The first occurred on February 6 at the St. John of the Cross mission station in Ojije-Utonkon, belonging to St. Paul Parish in the Ado Local Government Area, where nine Catholic faithful were kidnapped (see Fides, 10/2/2026). The second incident, also in Kaduna State, occurred on February 7, when three people were killed and eleven others were kidnapped during an attack on Holy Trinity Parish in Karku, Kauru Local Government Area (see Fides, 8/2/2026). Among those kidnapped was the parish priest, Father Nathaniel Asuwaye. It is worth noting that at least three Nigerian priests remain in the hands of the kidnappers. In addition to Father Nathaniel Asuwaye, Father Joseph Igweagu, of the Diocese of Aguleri in Anambra State, kidnapped on October 12, 2022 (see Fides, 18/10/2022), and Father Emmanuel Ezema, of the Diocese of Zaria in Kaduna State, kidnapped on December 2, 2025 (see Fides, 4/12/2025), are also being held captive.