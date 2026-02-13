Nigeria: 2Baba, Wife Natasha Dedicate Baby in Church

Veteran Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, have dedicated their new born baby at a church ceremony.

A video making the rounds on social media on Thursday captured the couple joyfully presenting their child at the altar, surrounded by close family members and friends.

The event, marked by songs of praise and celebration, comes about three months after the pair welcomed their first child together in November 2025, following their traditional wedding earlier in the year.

In the now-viral clip, 2Baba and Natasha were seen dancing toward the altar with their baby in hand, while relatives and well-wishers joined in the jubilant moment as the officiating minister led the dedication prayers.