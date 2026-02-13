Nigeria: El-Rufai Speaks On Failed Airport Arrest, Decries Executive Overreach

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said Nigeria must outgrow what he described as executive overreach and a deliberate disregard for the rule of law.

El-Rufai made the remark while condemning an alleged attempt by security operatives to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following his arrival from Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday afternoon.

LEADERSHIP reported on Wednesday that El-Rufai publicly alleged that he could be arrested by the Federal Government, citing what he described as a growing pattern of political intimidation against opposition figures.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, the former governor accused authorities of acting outside the bounds of the law.

"My lawyers have issued a statement that condemns the illegal attempt to arrest me today at the Abuja airport upon my arrival from Cairo," El-Rufai wrote.

"Our country must outgrow executive overreach and deliberate disregard for the rule of law," he added.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been issued by any security agency to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident or to confirm whether El-Rufai was under investigation.

The incident has since reignited public debate over the conduct of security agencies and concerns about alleged executive overreach, particularly in relation to opposition figures and former public office-holders.