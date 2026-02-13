Nigeria: No Negotiation With Makinde Over VP Ticket - Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described a former Ekiti state governor Peter Ayodele Fayose as a serial political gossip, asking the general public to disregard his "beer parlour tales of infamy" over Vice-Presidential tickets.

Atiku declared that there were no negotiations over vice-presidential tickets during his recent visit to the residence of former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.

Fayose had claimed, in what is described as a malicious fabrication, that governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state agreed to run as a vice-presidential candidate with Atiku with a promise to provide ₦10 billion contributions.

While denying the claim in entirety through a statement signed Thursday in Abuja, by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to the former VP, Phrank Shaibu, said at no time did former Vice President Atiku Abubakar engage in the imaginary horse-trading described in that laughable script.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Shaibu, Fayose's story is not insider information. It is insider fiction -- manufactured to mislead, distract, and provoke.

"Our attention has been drawn to a reckless and malicious fabrication titled "Between Atiku and Makinde, Untold Story of What Happened in Minna Yesterday," attributed to one Peter Ayodele Fayose.

"Let it be stated clearly: the entire publication is a shameless concoction -- a tissue of lies stitched together by a serial purveyor of political gossip whose relevance survives only on controversy, distortion, and cheap propaganda.

"There were no negotiations over vice-presidential tickets. There were no discussions about ₦10 billion contributions. There were no zoning manipulations. There were no delegate-delivery guarantees. And there is certainly no clandestine "Dubai meeting" on any such agenda.

"The attempt to drag other political actors into this fabricated beer parlour tale does not elevate its credibility; it merely exposes the desperation behind it.

"His Excellency Atiku Abubakar's political engagements are broad-based, principled, and national in scope -- not the narrow, transactional theatrics invented in that publication.

"It is unfortunate that certain individuals, long deprived of credibility and political gravitas, now attempt to manufacture relevance by inventing tales around serious national figures. Falsehood may trend for a moment, but it collapses under the weight of truth.

"Atiku Abubakar does not transact politics in secrecy, bribery, or transactional desperation as mischievously and irresponsibly portrayed. He remains focused on principled engagement and national redemption -- not backroom theatrics designed by attention-seekers."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement advised the public to treat the publication with the contempt it deserves.