Nigeria: U.S. Lawmakers Link Chinese Illegal Mining to Terrorism Funding in Nigeria

Five Republican lawmakers in the United States have argued that Chinese nationals involved in "illegal mining" operations are paying terrorists for protection.

The lawmakers--Riley Moore of West Virginia, Chris Smith (New Jersey), Bill Huizenga (Michigan), Brian Mast (Florida) and Mario Diaz-Balart (Florida)--made this submission in a new bill aimed at addressing what they described as ongoing religious persecution and mass atrocities in Nigeria.

The bill titled 'Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026' is "expected to move through the House quickly and gain widespread support," Mr Smith said in a statement published on his official website.

Noting that President Donald Trump has an interest in the issue, Mr Smith who is also the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Africa Subcommittee, said the bill would require the US Secretary of State to "compile and submit to Congress a comprehensive report on US efforts to address" the matter.

In a copy of the bill seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the lawmakers argued that "systemic religious persecution" including mass murder, kidnappings, rape, village destruction, and forced displacement of persons, has persisted in Nigeria since 2009.

The lawmakers further stated these crimes were perpetrated by Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Fulani militant groups, and other extremist organisations, estimating that these actors have killed between 50,000 and 125,000 Christians between 2009 and 2025. They added that churches were attacked or destroyed within the same period.

"The acts carried out by these militias are intended to intimidate, coerce, and displace civilian populations, disrupt local governance, and assert control over territory," the lawmakers stated in their bill, noting that these actions "meet the criteria for designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1189)."

This bill is separate from another one by Messrs Moore and Smith which seeks to designate ex-Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, and two Nigerian herder groups as terrorists.

Chinese illegal mining operations fund terrorism

"The Secretary of State should work with the Government of Nigeria to counteract the hostile foreign exploitation of Chinese illegal mining operations and their destabilising practice of paying protection money to Fulani militias," the five lawmakers stated in their bill.

The Chinese government or its embassy in Nigeria has not reacted to this development. However, this is not the first time Chinese nationals have been accused of paying money to terrorists for protection and access to mining sites.

A study conducted by SBM Intelligence, a research consultancy and strategic intelligence firm in Lagos, revealed how Chinese companies bribed terrorist groups in some parts of the country to access mining sites.

The firm shared its findings with The Times, a British newspaper, revealing videos of militant leaders boasting how powerful they had become, so that Chinese miners working in their strongholds had to pay "rent".

"These guys are perfectly willing to pay off whoever needs to be paid off and have no qualms about it...," Ikemesit Effiong, SBM's head of research, had said.

Additionally, an investigation by WikkiTimes, a grassroots newspaper in Bauchi State, revealed how Chinese-affiliated miners bribed the terror faction of Dogo Gide to gain access to mining sites in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

In an audio clip attached to the investigation, one of the key players indicted, spoke about how they dialogued with Dogo Gide's mother before operations could begin at the sites.

US campaign of Christian genocide in Nigeria

Since last year, the United States has been making false claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria, a campaign Mr Moore has continuously promoted.

In response, President Trump redesignated Nigeria as a 'Country of Particular Concern,' threatening military action in the country. However, the Nigerian government disputed the claims, arguing that Nigerians of all backgrounds are being targeted by terrorists.

The diplomatic tension continued, resulting in the 25 December 2025 US airstrikes on Nigeria. Mr Trump, who posted on his Truth Social app that he had ordered the airstrikes, said they targeted Islamic State camps in the North-west. The debris of the airstrikes was found in Sokoto, Kwara and Niger states as observers argued that some of the missiles did not hit the targets.

The Nigerian government said it consented to the airstrikes and further engaged in a bilateral partnership on addressing the security crisis it is facing. Military authorities have said that the ongoing partnership is in full respect of Nigeria's sovereignty.

This newspaper reported that the United States has deployed a small team of soldiers to Nigeria. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the US will send an additional 200 troops to serve as a supplemental force to those already in the country, a move that many Nigerians have raised concerns about.

However, the spokesperson for Defence Headquarters, Samaila Uba, told the newspaper that the US troops will not be involved in direct combat operations. He said they will only train Nigerian soldiers and provide tactical support.