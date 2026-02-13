Nigeria's Power Supply to Be Impacted As Seplat Schedules Four-Day Maintenance On Gas Facilities

The company said Seplat will carry out the planned exercise as part of standard industry safety and asset integrity protocols.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced that Seplat Energy Plc -- a joint venture partner and key supplier of gas into the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC) pipeline network -- has scheduled routine maintenance on its gas production facilities from 12 to 15 February.

The maintenance schedule was disclosed in a statement issued by NNPC's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, on Thursday, stating that the development could temporarily affect gas supply to some power generation companies across the country.

"The public is hereby informed that Seplat Energy Plc, a Joint Venture partner of NNPC Ltd and a key supplier of gas into the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC) pipeline network, has scheduled routine maintenance on its gas production facilities from 12th to 15th February 2026," the statement noted.

The company said Seplat will carry out the planned exercise as part of standard industry safety and asset integrity protocols.

The maintenance, according to the statement, is aimed at ensuring the continued reliability, efficiency and safe operation of critical gas infrastructure.

"Periodic maintenance of this nature is essential to sustain optimal system performance, strengthen operational resilience and minimise the risk of unplanned outages," the statement said.

The scheduled maintenance activities come less than two weeks after the NNPC unveiled its Gas Master Plan (GMP) 2026 for the country, noting that it aimed at driving industrialisation and strengthening the nation's energy security.

A key feature of the GMP 2026 is its full alignment with the Nigerian Decade of Gas Programme. It is also expected to serve as the definitive framework for coordinated gas sector development, execution discipline and value creation over the next decade

Possible effects

Meanwhile, the NNPC explained that during the four-day maintenance period, there will be a temporary reduction in gas supply into the NGIC pipeline network.

As a result, it said some power generation companies that rely on the supply may experience reduced gas availability, which could modestly impact electricity generation within the period.

NNPC said it is working closely with Seplat Energy to ensure the maintenance is executed safely and completed on schedule.

In addition, the statement noted that the NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) is engaging alternative gas suppliers to bridge anticipated supply gaps and maintain stability across the network.

The company added that full gas supply into the NGIC system is expected to resume promptly after the maintenance exercise, enabling affected power plants to return to normal operations.