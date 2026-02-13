Nigeria: Again, Trial of Alleged Killers of Arise News Anchor Stalls

12 February 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

Abuja — The trial of eleven defendants linked to the death of ARISE News correspondent, Somtochukwu Maduagwu and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami, for the second time in one week failed to hold as scheduled.

While the failure of the trial on Monday February 9, was due to the absence of the defendants in court, Thursday's failure was however, caused by the lead prosecution counsel, Adama Musa, who was engaged in another criminal case at a sister court in Apo, Abuja.

Following the development, Justice Mohammed adjourned till April 21, 22, and 23 for continuation of trial, expressing hope that the prosecution will close its case by then and that judgment could be delivered before year's end.

All eleven defendants, including Shamsu Hassan and ten others, pleaded not guilty to nine counts of conspiracy, robbery, and murder. The charges stem from a violent robbery on September 29, 2025, at Unique Apartments in Katampe Extension, Abuja, where Maduagwu and Danlami were killed.

At Tuesday's proceedings the prosecution opened it case by calling two witnesses who were victims of the armed robbery incidents that led to the death of Somtochukwu.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.