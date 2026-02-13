Nigeria: Activist Reveals Medical Reports On His State of Health After Facing Police Brutality in Lagos

PREMIUM TIMES saw the clinical report and MRI scan issued shortly after the activist's rough-handling and detention by the police.

Human rights activist Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Soweto, has commenced physiotherapy after medical examinations confirmed multiple bruises and soft tissue injuries sustained following his arrest during a protest against demolitions in Lagos.

Mr Soweto said in a statement on Friday that he began physiotherapy on 11 February, after doctors reviewed the results of his MRI scan.

"I wish to inform that following the result of the MRI scan, which has revealed the full impact of the brutal assault I suffered last month, I commenced physiotherapy," he said.

Mr Hassan attributed the findings in the medical reports, including "large scapular bruise and patterned arm bruising" strongly suggesting "significant blunt force trauma", to the assault he suffered at the hands of the police during and after the 28 January protest in Lagos.

Blunt force trauma is a physical injury caused by a dull object or surface striking the body, or the body striking a surface, without piercing the skin. It causes injuries like fractures, contusions (bruises), lacerations (skin tears), and internal organ damage.

"As you may recall, Jimoh Moshood and his men arrested and viciously assaulted me during a protest march to the Lagos State House of Assembly on 28 January 2026 to demand a halt to demolition, forced eviction and land-grabbing in Makoko, Oworonshoki, Owode Onirin, Ajegunle and other poor communities in Lagos state," Mr Hassan wrote.

The protest, he said, aimed to halt demolitions, forced evictions, and land grabbing in waterfront communities, including Makoko, Oworonshoki, Owode-Onirin, Ajegunle, and other areas in Lagos State.

Mr Hassan alleged that police officers fired tear gas into the crowd, injuring several protesters, with at least two hospitalised at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

He and Mr Frank were later charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace and "singing abusive songs against the police and the Lagos State Government."

Mr Hassan said the protest produced results, with the Lagos State Government halting demolitions in Makoko and beginning negotiations with the community over compensation, rebuilding, and resettlement.

He also urged the state assembly to hold a joint public hearing on demolitions and forced evictions across the state, warning that further protests would ensue if communities were shortchanged.

Clinical findings

PREMIUM TIMES reviewed both the clinical report issued shortly after the incident and the MRI findings Mr Hassan shared.

Doctors examined Mr Soweto on 29 January, about 24 to 30 hours after the protest.

He complained of a generalised headache and diffuse musculoskeletal pain, reporting that he sustained injuries during an alleged assault by law enforcement officers.

Medical doctor Oluwadara Badejo documented several bruises and abrasions consistent with blunt force and frictional trauma.

The examination revealed a 20-centimetre bruise over the medial aspect of the right scapula, bruises measuring three and four centimetres on the right arm, and a four-centimetre coin-shaped bruise near the left ankle with an adjacent abrasion. A superficial abrasion appeared on the right foot, a purplish bruise below the xiphisternum, and a soft tissue hematoma at the right corner of his lower lip.

Mr Badejo stated that the large scapular bruise and patterned arm bruising strongly suggested "significant blunt force trauma". The depressed abrasion near the ankle aligned with Mr Soweto's account that officers dragged him.

Mr Hassan also alleged an attempted strangulation, but the examination found no visible ligature marks, no hoarseness, and no airway compromise.

The doctor noted that the absence of visible neck injuries does not conclusively rule out attempted strangulation but found no evidence of permanent laryngeal damage.

The physician recorded the provisional diagnosis as ICD-10 Y04.0XXA: Assault by unarmed brawl or fight, initial encounter.

MRI results

Radiologists conducted a lumbosacral spine MRI at Wexcare Xenter Limited in Ikeja. The report, signed by Consultant Radiologist Anifowose O.A. on 5 February, identified lumbar paraspinal muscle spasm consistent with recent trauma.

The scan also revealed mild multilevel posterior disc bulges, bilateral ligamentum flavum hypertrophy at L4/L5 and L5/S1, and early lumbar spondylosis.

However, the radiologist found no acute fracture, disc herniation, neural foraminal narrowing, or significant spinal canal stenosis. Vertebral alignment and bone marrow signal intensity appeared normal.

Mr Hassan, who shared a personal explanatory note via chat, said he has an underlying lumbar spondylosis condition diagnosed in 2023, which he successfully managed and had not caused pain for more than two years.

Since the 28 January assault, he said he has experienced severe lower back pain, making it difficult to walk long distances, stand for extended periods, or bend.

The clinical report confirmed that no acute neurological compromise occurred following the incident.

Responding to PREMIUM TIMES' request for comment on Mr Hassan's allegations and medical findings on his state of health following his detention and rough handling by the police, police spokesperson in Lagos State, Abimbola Adebisi, texted in a Whatsapp message that "the Command is yet to receive any report of such."

Background

Following the protest, the Lagos State Police Command announced plans to charge Messrs Soweto and Frank.

Police Public Relations Officer Abimbola Adebisi said the protesters blocked Awolowo Way in front of the House of Assembly for over six hours, causing "disturbance of public peace" and obstructing traffic.

The police described the demonstrators as "violent," alleging they carried a coffin and used a vehicle with loudspeakers to intimidate the public.

Mr Hassan was identified as the "arrowhead" of the protest.

Civil society groups, however, disputed the police account. Observers and journalists described the protest as peaceful, alleging officers deliberately targeted protesters and reporters.

CAPPA condemned police actions as excessive and unconstitutional, alleging that tear gas was fired directly at unarmed civilians, including elderly residents, while journalists were pushed into gas and fired upon at close range.

Several protesters reported the seizure of personal belongings and vehicles.

A magistrate's court in Yaba later granted bail to Messrs Soweto and Frank in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties.

They pleaded not guilty to five counts, including conspiracy, breach of peace, and obstruction of traffic.

The case was adjourned until 3 March.

Government response and the Water City project

Amid the crisis, the Lagos State House of Assembly and representatives of affected waterfront communities have backed the state government's proposed Water City project for Makoko, Sogunro, and Oko Agbon.

The agreement was reached during a stakeholders' meeting on 11 February at the Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja.

House Majority Leader Noheem Adams, chair of the Adhoc Committee on Rules and Business, said the state government would form a 10-man committee to conduct a self-enumeration of affected buildings, with findings to be submitted within two weeks. Data would be cross-checked with government records to ensure transparency.

Community leaders, including the Baale of Sogunro, Abraham Mesu, and the Baale of Makoko Waterfront, Emmanuel Shemade, expressed support for the Water City project but raised concerns over recent demolitions.

They agreed not to rebuild demolished structures until further notice.