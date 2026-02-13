Nigeria: China Rejects U.S. Lawmakers' Allegations of Illegal Mining and Terror Financing in Nigeria

The Chinese embassy also rejected the claim that it was funding radical Islamic groups and ethnic militias to protect its mining interests.

The Chinese government has rejected allegations by five US Congressmen of sponsoring illegal mining in Nigeria, describing the claims as "completely baseless."

The Chinese embassy also rejected the claim that it was funding radical Islamic groups and ethnic militias to protect its mining interests by "paying protection money to specific militias."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Nigeria said it was deeply dissatisfied with the "false accusations" made by the lawmakers regarding mining activities in Nigeria.

"We express our firm opposition and strong dissatisfaction, and request that the relevant media immediately cease spreading such false information," the statement read in part.

The Embassy noted that China requires all its nationals to abide by the Nigerian mining regulations, adding that the country has "zero tolerance for mining companies involved in any illegal activities.

"The overwhelming majority of Chinese mining companies in Nigeria have set an exemplary record of compliance with Nigerian laws and regulations.

"They actively give back to local communities, fulfill their social responsibilities, protect the natural environment, and have made positive contributions to deepening bilateral mining cooperation, supporting local economic development, and creating employment opportunities," it declared.

PREMIUM TIMES reports China was responding to allegations of illegal mining in a bill presented to the US Congress by five Republican lawmakers.

The bill titled "Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026" linked Chinese illegal mining to terrorism funding in Nigeria.

The lawmakers are: Riley Moore of West Virginia, Chris Smith (New Jersey), Bill Huizenga (Michigan), Brian Mast (Florida), and Mario Diaz-Balart (Florida).

According to the lawmakers, the bill aimed at addressing what they described as ongoing religious persecution and mass atrocities in Nigeria.

They argued that Chinese nationals involved in "illegal mining" operations are paying terrorists for protection.

"The Secretary of State should work with the Government of Nigeria to counteract the hostile foreign exploitation of Chinese illegal mining operations and their destabilising practice of paying protection money to Fulani militias," the five lawmakers stated in their bill.

Chinese Illegal Mining

Two of the lawmakers, Mr Moore and Mr Smith, have repeatedly pushed the Christian genocide narrative against Nigeria, and have applauded President Donald Trump for designating Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

The bill states that militant groups have been engaged in organised attacks on civilian communities, particularly in the Middle Belt region.

Chinese illegal mining operations, it said, are fueling religious violence and have resulted in the death of thousands of Christians in the country.

"These militias have conducted attacks involving targeted killings, hostage-taking, hijackings, armed assaults, massacres of civilians, destruction of property, and forced displacement of the local population."

However, in its response, China declared that the majority of Chinese mining companies in the country set an "exemplary record of compliance with Nigerian laws and regulations."

The embassy also said that "mining companies actively give back to local communities, and fulfill their social responsibilities, protect the natural environment, and have made positive contributions to deepening bilateral mining cooperation, supporting local economic development, and creating employment opportunities."

The embassy also said, "The Chinese side has always respected Nigeria's sovereignty and supports Nigeria's efforts to strengthen mining governance in accordance with law and regulations.

"The Chinese Embassy maintains close communication and cooperation with relevant Nigerian authorities at all times. It must be emphasised that Chinese mining enterprises in Nigeria are victims of terrorist activities. They have consistently supported and are willing to cooperate with the Nigerian government's efforts to safeguard national security.

"The Chinese side stands ready to work together with Nigeria to strengthen mining cooperation and governance further, promote the healthy, orderly, and sustainable development of China-Nigeria mining cooperation, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises from both sides, and bring benefits to the peoples of both countries."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that this is not the first time Chinese nationals have been accused of paying money to terrorists for protection and access to mining sites.

A study conducted by SBM Intelligence, a research consultancy and strategic intelligence firm in Lagos, revealed how Chinese companies bribed terrorist groups in some parts of the country to access mining sites.

The firm shared its findings with The Times, a British newspaper, revealing videos of militant leaders boasting how powerful they had become, so that Chinese miners working in their strongholds had to pay "rent".

Additionally, an investigation by WikkiTimes, a grassroots newspaper in Bauchi State, revealed how Chinese-affiliated miners bribed the terror faction of Dogo Gide to gain access to mining sites in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.