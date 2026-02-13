Nigeria: NiMet, Partners Move to Pilot Digital Climate Advisory Service for Farmers

The initiative is expected to test a model that combines weather forecasts with agronomic guidance to deliver tailored advisories directly to farmers via mobile phones.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), in collaboration with Tomorrow.io, MTN and other partners, has commenced plans to pilot a digital climate advisory system targeting about 100,000 farmers across six states.

Unveiled at a joint workshop on Thursday, the initiative aims to test a model that combines weather forecasts with agronomic guidance, delivering tailored advisories directly to farmers via mobile phones.

Speaking at the event, NiMet Director-General, Charles Anosike, said the workshop aimed to develop the documentation and technical framework necessary for rolling out the pilot phase in one state from each of the six geopolitical zones.

"As we gather here to explore the transformative potential of digital climate advisory systems and co-design, I am reminded of the vital role collaboration and innovation play in shaping climate resilience," he said.

Mr Anosike described the Digital Climate Advisory System as more than a forecasting tool, noting that it integrates data, expertise and user-centred design to guide decisions in agriculture and disaster risk management.

He explained that the system harnesses data from multiple sources and applies advanced analytics to simplify complex meteorological information, adding that collaboration with Tomorrow.io would ensure the platform is both globally informed and responsive to local realities.

Linking forecasts to farm decisions

Boniface Akuku, head of partnerships at Tomorrow.io, said the key challenge was not only producing accurate forecasts but translating them into practical guidance for farmers.

Mr Akuku noted that merely alerting farmers about forecast conditions without direction would only cause concern, stressing that the real value lies in combining weather intelligence with agronomic practices that tell farmers what actions to take based on expected conditions.

He added that the system would process weather data alongside crop growth stages and agronomic recommendations, then deliver simplified, actionable messages via mobile phones, including feature phones and in local languages.

Expansion plans

Miranda Bryan, chief executive officer of Tomorrow.io's nonprofit arm, said the organisation had already deployed similar weather-driven advisory services in Kenya, Malawi and Zambia, reaching millions of farmers.

Ms Bryan said the organisation currently reaches nearly six million farmers in Kenya with weekly advisories and is now expanding to Nigeria to localise the model in partnership with local stakeholders. The pilot will begin with about 100,000 farmers, with plans to scale to millions if successful.

She highlighted that about 90 per cent of farmers across Africa rely on rainfall and are highly dependent on weather conditions, with decisions on planting, fertilising and harvesting closely tied to when the rains begin. She added that discussions with NiMet and government officials had focused on how to sustain and scale the system beyond a short-term intervention.

Government backing

Marcus Ogunbiyi, the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said smallholder farmers were among the hardest hit by climate change and required more precise, community-level advisories.

Represented by a Deputy Director at the ministry, Iyabo Mustapha, he emphasised the need for a coordinated approach that downscales information to the community level where agricultural activities actually take place, stressing that farming is not done in offices and that farmers must be provided with precise, science-driven guidance.

Mr Ogunbiyi noted that existing memoranda of understanding with partner institutions had helped build resilience but stressed the importance of stronger data integration and collaboration to maximise impact.