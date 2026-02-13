Nigeria: President Jittery Over 2027 Election - APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is jittery over the 2027 general election, despite having majority of the state governors on his side.

He applauded leaders of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), including former minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, for rejecting the alleged plot by Tinubu and President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to frustrate the 2027 poll.

Eze, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, challenged the President to support the electronic transmission of election results, if he feels he is still a democrat, popular and capable of winning elections without rigging.

"President Bola Tinubu is jittery, unsettled and ready to go against any known international best standards that will warrant the conduct of a free, fair and credible election come 2027.

"Forcing fearful Governors and some fading politicians into joining the APC bandwagon of failed leaders and enemies of Nigeria, will not give you free ride to winning a second tenure, Eze told Tinubu.

"In fact, to say that Tinubu is jittery and unsettled ahead the 2027 presidential election is an understatement. The truth is that he has seen the handwriting of defeat boldly engraved on the wall, hence, his plot to frustrate the free and fair conduct of the 2027 presidential poll," the APC chieftain said.

He reminded Tinubu and the Akpabio-led Senate that the conduct of 2027 general elections is sacrosanct, and therefore should avoid any moves aimed at election rigging.

"The 2027 poll is all about liberating Nigerians from the shackles of bad governance occasioned by obnoxious and anti people's policies of the Tinubu-led APC administration.

"Even with the coercion of almost all the governors into the ruling party, Mr President has continued to lose sleep over the general election and is doing everything humanly possible to win the 2027 presidential election," Eze said.