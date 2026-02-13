Nigeria: Abia State Governor Denies Suing Nigeria At World Court Over Cargo Airport

Abia state governor denies suing Nigeria at World Court over cargo airport

IN SHORT: Online posts claim that governor Alex Otti is suing the Nigerian government at the International Court of Justice for blocking approval of a cargo airport. But his spokesperson says this is false.

Several Facebook posts in Nigeria claim that Abia state governor Alex Otti has taken the Nigerian government to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its refusal to approve his plan to build a cargo airport.

The ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the principal court of the United Nations, or UN. Abia state is in the southeastern part of Nigeria.

One version of the claim reads: "Alex Otti has sued the Nigerian government at the World Court over its refusal to approve a cargo airport in Aba, Abia State."

It added that Otti told the court that Igbos were being killed and denied their rights in Lagos, and that the lack of a seaport or cargo airport in the south-east of Nigeria forced many to remain in the city.

The Igbo are one of Nigeria's largest ethnic groups, mainly based in the south-east, while the Yoruba are largely concentrated in Lagos and other southwestern states.

But is this true? We checked.

No record of any ICJ lawsuit

A search of the ICJ's official case database shows no case filed by Otti or the Abia state government against the Nigerian government.

The ICJ also primarily handles disputes between nations, not disputes between subnational and national governments. (The International Criminal Court, or ICC, also headquartered in The Hague, by contrast tries individuals for specific crimes, such as genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.)

We further found no reports of a lawsuit like this filed at the ICJ in the local or international media. If true, it would likely attract significant attention.

Abia government dismisses the claim as false

Okey Kanu, Abia's commissioner for information, told the media the claim was "a wicked lie calculated to inflame ethnic sentiments [and] create unnecessary tension".

"At no time has the Abia State Government contemplated, let alone initiated, any international litigation on such matters," he said.

Kanu also rejected the claim that the governor had alleged Igbos were being killed or denied rights in Lagos, calling it a falsehood intended to stir tensions.

He urged the public to disregard the report and urged the media to verify information with credible and official sources before publication.

