Liberia: Coalition Pushes for Permanent Ban On FGM

The long and contentious struggle over the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the country has re-emerged at the center of national debate as more than 17 human rights organizations, operating under the banner of the National Coalition Against Harmful Practices (NACAPH), intensify pressure on lawmakers to pass the Women and Girls Protection Act of 2025.

The coalition's recent engagement with the House of Representatives signals a pivotal moment in the country's efforts to transition from temporary restrictions to a permanent statutory ban on FGM and other harmful traditional practices.

"We are concerned about the resurgence of FGM activities despite previous moratoriums," representatives of the coalition told lawmakers during their appearance before the Joint Committee on Gender, Judiciary and Internal Affairs. "Liberia must move beyond temporary measures and adopt a binding national law."

FGM in Liberia is closely associated with traditional secret societies, particularly the Sande society, which operates across several counties. For many practitioners, the rite is viewed as a cultural initiation into womanhood. However, rights advocates and medical professionals describe it as a severe violation of bodily integrity with long-term physical and psychological consequences.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 38 percent of Liberian women aged 15-49 have undergone FGM. The practice, classified internationally as a human rights violation, can result in infections, childbirth complications, trauma, and even death.

Liberia has previously imposed temporary executive moratoriums on FGM, most notably during the administration of former President George Weah. However, these measures were time-bound and lacked the permanence of statutory law, leaving enforcement inconsistent.

In September 2025, President Joseph Boakai signaled a stronger commitment at the United Nations General Assembly, announcing that Liberia would transition "from a temporary moratorium to a permanent national law banning Female Genital Mutilation and other harmful practices."

That declaration provided fresh momentum for advocates.

The Women and Girls Protection Act of 2025

The proposed legislation, formally titled "An Act to Ban Harmful Cultural Practices in Liberia," was submitted to the Legislature in October 2025. It seeks to prohibit FGM, child marriage, and related harmful practices, while establishing penalties for violators and support systems for victims.

Deputy Minister for Gender Laura Golakeh reaffirmed the Executive's support for the bill.

"The government remains committed to prohibiting harmful traditional practices and protecting women and girls," Golakeh said. "We encourage the House of Representatives to ratify this bill to give full legal backing to the ban."

Yet the bill has sparked debate within the Legislature. Some lawmakers have raised concerns about cultural sensitivity and the potential backlash in rural communities where traditional leaders hold significant influence.

Representative Richard Koon urged development partners and UN Women to involve lawmakers more directly in community engagement efforts.

"If we are to pass this law, we must be part of the conversation in our districts," Koon noted, emphasizing the need for legislative ownership of the outreach campaign.

NACAPH has launched what it calls a "bus campaign," engaging citizens in five of Liberia's 15 counties. Supported by Sweden, Ireland, Great Britain, and UN Women, the campaign seeks to solicit community views while advocating for abolition.

Coalition members say they are not merely pushing for criminalization but also calling for the release of women and girls currently subjected to FGM practices, stronger enforcement against perpetrators, alternative livelihood programs for traditional practitioners, and community education to shift social norms.

"We cannot criminalize without educating," one coalition representative explained. "Sustainable change requires dialogue with communities."

The FGM debate presents Liberia with a complex governance dilemma--balancing cultural tradition with constitutional rights and international human rights obligations.

Previous moratoriums demonstrated political will but exposed enforcement weaknesses. Without legislative backing, implementation relied heavily on executive directives that expired or were unevenly applied.

A permanent statutory ban would provide clear legal grounds for prosecution, strengthen Liberia's compliance with international treaties, and signal stronger commitment to gender equity.

However, legislation alone may not eliminate the practice. Many caution that deeply embedded cultural norms can drive FGM underground if enforcement is perceived as externally imposed or culturally insensitive.

To be effective, experts suggest the law must be accompanied by community-based alternative rites of passage, economic support for traditional leaders who depend on initiation fees, public awareness campaigns led by respected local figures, and protection mechanisms for whistleblowers and victims.

The country's renewed push aligns with broader regional efforts across West Africa to end FGM. Countries such as Sierra Leone and Guinea have faced similar challenges where legal bans exist, but enforcement remains uneven.

International partners, including the European Union and United Nations agencies, have increased funding for anti-FGM initiatives, viewing them as central to gender equality and sustainable development goals.

The outcome of the Women and Girls Protection Act will carry significant implications for human rights credibility, public health outcomes, the country's international standing, and the relationship between traditional authority and state law.

If passed and effectively implemented, the law could mark one of the most consequential gender rights reforms in Liberia's post-war history.

If stalled or diluted, it may reinforce perceptions of legislative hesitation in confronting sensitive cultural practices.

As NACAPH emphasized during its legislative engagement, "This is a historic opportunity. Liberia must choose whether to protect tradition at the expense of girls' rights--or to protect girls while respectfully transforming tradition."

With debate intensifying and community consultations ongoing, Liberia once again finds itself at a crossroads between cultural continuity and constitutional reform.