Nigeria: At Leadership Conference, Awards... Credible Elections, Good Governance Take Centre Stage

Various speakers at the LEADERSHIP Conference and Award 2025 have called for credible elections and good governance in Nigeria and across the African continent.

Speaking at the event in Abuja on Thursday, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Matthew Hassan Kukah, called for clean and credible elections in Nigeria, just as he urged Africa to rise above the scourge of internal wars that continue to hamper the continent's development.

Bishop Kukah made the call while speaking as chairman of the occasion at the 18th LEADERSHIP Annual Conference and Awards 2025, held at the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The conference was organised under the theme "Political Stability and Sustainable Development in Africa in an Increasingly Unstable Global System: A Roadmap for Nigeria."

Kukah emphasised the urgent need for credible election and political stability in Nigeria as a foundation for sustainable development.

"The rest of Africa will not wait for murderers, whose only roadmap is blood and death. The rest of Africa will not wait for us to decide whether we will transmit, transform, relay, dispatch, disseminate, or transfer the results of our elections via podcast, telecast, videocast, or live stream.

"By God, by whatever means, give us clean and credible elections," he said.

Bishop Kukah also recalled global debates on democracy, civilisation, and development, highlighting the ongoing challenges facing Africa, especially with the developed world looking to control access to rare earth minerals, some of which are found on the continent.

He stated, "While Africa is unravelling, consumed by the return of suicidal internal wars, the world is now defined by those who will fund or become partners in what Trump referred to as the struggle to make America great again. Africa is once again the main menu on the table."

He also warned that Africa's future cannot wait for internal disputes or fractured governance in Nigeria.

"The rest of Africa can no longer wait until Nigeria has surrendered its sovereignty to bandits or drowned in fratricidal blood," the cleric said.

He further commended the organisers and participants for the honour of chairing the occasion.

Selfless Service Can Transform Nigeria -- Oluremi Tinubu

First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has said that selfless service and humaneness can transform the country and change lives.

She stated this on Thursday after receiving the LEADERSHIP Person of the Year 2025 award at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Conference Centre, Abuja.

The First Lady thanked the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah and the Board of the Newspapers for the recognition, describing it as an honour she does not take alone.

"I thank Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah and the Board of LEADERSHIP Newspapers for this recognition as Person of the Year 2025. I applaud your continued commitment to journalism that informs, inspires, and strengthens our democracy, and for finding my modest effort worthy of this award," she said.

She also celebrated the legacy of the founding chairman of LEADERSHIP, Sam Nda-Isaiah, noting that his dreams had been taken to another level.

"I believe looking down today, you will be so proud of yourself for keeping the fire of this organisation burning," she said, referring to Mrs Nda-Isaiah.

The First Lady dedicated the award to Nigerians who work quietly to uplift others.

"This award is for all those who have helped me along the way. It is also for the many Nigerians, especially women, young people, and community leaders who work quietly every day to uplift others and ignite hope in our nation," she said.

She thanked the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chairman of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, Amina Mohammed, for her reflections and leadership.

Oluremi Tinubu stressed that Nigeria's future depends on unity across cultural and religious lines.

"The future of our nation depends on our willingness to work together across cultural and religious differences and interests for the good of all, for a house divided against itself cannot stand," she said.

She urged Nigerians to continue working together to realise the Nigeria of their dreams.

"I dedicate this award to every citizen who believes that selfless service and humaneness can truly change lives.

"God bless the LEADERSHIP Newspapers. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria," she concluded.

UN Deputy Secretary General Calls For Inclusive Economic Development

In her speech, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Dr Amina J. Mohammed, called on Nigerian and African leaders to build inclusive economies across the continent by boosting investment in critical sectors such as energy and the digital economy.

Dr Mohammed said this in her keynote address at the 2025 LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards held in Abuja on Thursday, stressing that the continent must unite to fulfil their social contract with the people and strengthen climate resilience to boost climate-smart agriculture.

According to the UN Deputy Chief, "If you want sustainable peace, then we have to invest in the people, we have to invest in the environment."

She called on African leaders to unite against the political instability threatening the continent, especially in a changing global arena that appears very perilous, with superpower nations scrambling to dominate it.

She lamented that most African crises are not just engineered from outside the region but also caused by internal contradictions within the continent that have hampered economic development.

"African unity is important; we must fix the African Union," she said, adding that Africa has the tools and mechanisms to drive development.

She noted that the UN was ready to assist in advancing the development agenda that would transform the continent's youth and women in the digital economy, adding that Nigeria is leading the way in the sector.

She also extolled the contributions of the founding chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Late Sam Nda Isaiah, for his immense role in promoting free press in Nigeria, stressing that his efforts helped shape the vibrancy of the media landscape.

Support Nigeria Douse Religious, Ethnic Tensions - Patience Jonathan Tells Leadership Group

In her goodwill message at the LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards 2025, First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, urged the LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group to use its platform to help Nigeria douse insecurity and ethnic and religious tensions across the country.

She said the LEADERSHIP awards, despite the early challenges, had achieved significant milestones by standing firmly on integrity and professionalism.

She noted that year after year, the conference has emphasised a commitment to truth, quality, leadership, and objectivity, "values that are especially important in this era of misinformation and its negative impact on our society".

Mrs Jonathan said the LEADERSHIP awards had become a respected platform for recognising outstanding contributions to national and societal development.

She emphasised that the award continues to inspire and motivate many individuals who are contributing positively to the development of our society, especially in Nigeria.

She said, "This is because Nigeria is seriously challenged by insurgents, security threats, gender equality, communal violence, ethnic and religious rivals, and so on.

"I strongly believe that the steady growth of this organisation is a result of its courage in addressing national issues and its commitment to standing for what is right. You have shown maturity and have earned the trust of the Nigerian people. I therefore encourage you to keep up the good work,".

She therefore congratulated the LEADERSHIP Group on these remarkable achievements and commended its innovative efforts to build a better society.

Tinubu's Cooperative Federalism Driving State Development -- Uba Sani

The Kaduna State Government has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for promoting what it described as "cooperative federalism," stating that the approach has enabled states to implement impactful development programmes.

Sani made the remarks while speaking on behalf of his colleagues at the 18th LEADERSHIP Annual Conference and Awards 2025.

At the event, he and five other governors were recognised for their performance in office with Governor of the Year 2025 awards.

According to Governor Sani, the President's policy of cooperative federalism had empowered states to make significant progress in critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and skills development.

He noted that improved synergy across tiers of government had enhanced service delivery and ensured policy stability, despite political differences.

Sani reaffirmed Kaduna State's commitment to leveraging federal support to drive sustainable development and improve citizens' livelihoods.

In line with established protocol, the governor expressed appreciation to the newspaper's management for the honour bestowed on them.

"On behalf of my colleagues, I would like to express our appreciation for this recognition given to us by the management of the LEADERSHIP Newspaper," he said.

He recalled that LEADERSHIP Newspaper was founded in Kaduna about two decades ago and noted his close interactions with the late founder, Sam Nda-Isaiah, during the publication's formative years.

"LEADERSHIP was not conceived in Abuja but in Kaduna. We sat down with him when the newspaper was about to be established. He was very patriotic, determined, and believed strongly in Nigeria," Sani said.

The governor added that Nda-Isaiah's decision to enter politics, including contesting the 2015 presidential primaries, was driven by his desire to deepen democracy rather than personal ambition.

"Many people in the media prefer to sit in the comfort of their offices and criticise the system, but Sam was committed to joining the process because he believed in entrenching democracy," he stated.

Sani also commended the current management of LEADERSHIP Newspaper for sustaining the founder's vision and transforming the organisation into one of Nigeria's leading media platforms.

Speaking further, he said the recognition of six governors at the event did not diminish the efforts of others across the 36 states.

"The fact that six of us have been recognised does not mean the rest are not doing well. Governors across the country are working extremely hard," he said.

"President Tinubu treats every governor equally, irrespective of political affiliation. That is uncommon and commendable," Sani added.

The Kaduna governor further appreciated the First Lady for her commitment to supporting vulnerable groups, particularly women and children, describing her as "the mother of the nation."

He concluded by thanking the organisers and reaffirming his administration's commitment to development and democratic values.

LEADERSHIP Award Underscores National Progress - Gov .Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said that the honour bestowed on him by Leadership Newspaper serves as further confirmation that Nigeria's democratic institutions are growing stronger and that the nation is making measurable progress.

He made the remarks yesterday at the Leadership Annual Conference and Awards 2025, held in Abuja.

Speaking after receiving the award, Governor Uzodinma emphasized that such recognition reflects the continuous evaluation of public officials and reinforces the need for leaders to remain accountable and committed to the principles of good governance.

According to him, "This award is further proof that our democracy is alive and thriving, and it reminds us as leaders to remain accountable to the people we serve."

He added that the recognition demonstrates that institutions in the country are actively monitoring public service performance, noting that both government officials and citizens contributing to national development are constantly being observed and assessed.

Uzodinma stated, "Whatever role you occupy, whether in public office or within the private sector, there are institutions that pay close attention.

They observe, they assess, and they recognise individuals who contribute meaningfully to the growth and progress of our great nation."

Expressing gratitude, he said he was "deeply elated" by the honour, describing it as a motivation for him and others in leadership positions to further improve their service delivery.

He commended the management of Leadership Newspaper for acknowledging the efforts of governors across the country, adding that such recognition helps strengthen Nigeria's democratic values and encourages healthy competition among public officeholders.

LEADERSHIP Award: I'm Inspired To Make More Impactful Laws, Representation - Kalu

in his own remark at the LEADERSHIP awards, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, said he was inspired by the conferment of the LEADERSHIP Newspaper award on him to make impactful laws and effective representation.

Kalu was conferred with the Leadership Newspaper Legislator of the Year 2025 Award at the event.

"I feel inspired because nations are built by laws and sustained with laws. And if we make good legislation which is not a respecter of persons, no matter their class, but legislation for the people that is more impactful.

"If we do representation that presents the voice of the voiceless to where those voices are needed, then we are fulfilling our mandate," he said.

The lawmaker representing Bende federal constituency of Abia State urged all public office holders to strive to fulfil their mandates to the Nigerian people, saying hard and excellent work could be spotted and celebrated.

"If we carry out governance that is not just for public uproar but for attention to needs analysis conducted from the grassroots, then we are working for the people who have given us the mandate.

"When you do all these three things, which are embedded in our constitution and people are watching, people like the LEADERSHIP Group, they watch, and they notice what you are doing, that you are in line and that you are a square peg for a square hole and a round peg for a round hole, it inspires, it gladdens the hearts of those who have been given this mandate, such as myself, to do.

"As you can see today, I'm wearing the outfit of my people, the Bende people. This is to tell them that this opportunity wouldn't have been possible without their choosing me to represent them.

"Today the nation is benefiting from our true service, not only to Bende or Abia or the South East, but to the nation. Beyond the nation, to ECOWAS, because I'm a member of the parliament of ECOWAS. I'm also a member of the parliament of the African Union, known as the Pan-African Parliament. I'm also a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the parliament of the world.

"So what started like a small seed in Bende, through a conscious, deliberate, intentional decision of the electorate, today is being celebrated around the world," Kalu said.

Kalu further stated that as one of the disciples of President Bola Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda, he would continue to push for infrastructural and socioeconomic development, not just for his constituency but the entire nation.

"We are determined to start from where we stopped and push it without introducing new ones. The ones that are outstanding, we must finish. And the Bende people, the Abian people, the Southeastern people, and, in fact, the entire Nigeria, they should be expecting because Renewed Hope is real; it's not only in theory.

"Those agendas from the President, they are designed to impact."

Kalu appreciated the award, noting that it was strictly meritorious.

"I want to thank Leadership and Nigerians who voted for me. I didn't know about this award, and they sent me a letter. I want to thank them. I feel delighted, I feel inspired, I feel motivated, and I'm going to do more."

In Uncertain Global Times, Nigeria Must Prioritise Stability, Says Nda-Isaiah

For her part, the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah, urged Nigerian leaders to prioritise political stability and sustainable development as the global system grows increasingly unstable.

She spoke at the 18th Annual LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards held on Thursday at the Bola Ahmed International Conference Centre in Abuja.

According to her, Nigeria must remain focused on strengthening institutions, deepening collaboration, and sustaining purposeful leadership to navigate mounting global uncertainties.

"This conference is about Nigeria -- where we are, what we've learned, and where we're going," she said. "It's about honest conversations around political stability and sustainable development for Nigeria and Africa as a whole in a world where the global system is becoming increasingly unstable."

The event was attended by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu; the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed; state governors; members of the National Assembly; ministers; heads of government agencies; diplomats; and captains of industry.

Nda-Isaiah said the conference and awards were meant to bring people together and encourage dialogue.

"As Nigerians, we know that progress does not come easy. But we also see the strength of collaboration -- when government, the private sector, civil society and ordinary citizens come together with a shared sense of purpose," she said.

She noted that the awards were not about celebrating perfection but recognising commitment, resilience, innovation and consistent service to humanity and the nation.

"We are celebrating excellence, not perfection, but commitment, impact, and consistent service," she added.

Reflecting on the journey of the media platform, she described the conference and awards as an extension of the founding vision of her late husband and founding chairman of LEADERSHIP, Sam Nda-Isaiah, saying what began as "an idea in the mind of a man with big ideas" had grown into a forum for meaningful conversations.

"As a newspaper, this is our way of doing more than just reporting the news. It is our way of bringing people together and encouraging dialogue," she said.

She urged leaders at all levels to renew their commitment to building a Nigeria driven by faith, strengthened by unity and sustained by service.

"For God and Country, may we renew our commitment to building a Nigeria that works for every citizen," she concluded,