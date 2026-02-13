Nigeria: EU-Funded Sustain Programme Opens Job Opportunities for Young Nigerians in Europe

Lagos — SUSTAIN has launched an innovative skilled labour mobility programme to connect young Nigerian professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields with career opportunities in Europe.

Implemented by Seefar and co-funded by the European Union through ICMPD's Migration Partnership Facility (MPF), the initiative strengthens talent and knowledge exchange between Nigeria, Germany, and Ireland.

Under the framework of the project, up to 240 participants will be selected to take part and matched with STEM jobs in Germany and Ireland. Participants will receive comprehensive preparatory training to ensure a smooth transition and support their integration. This includes soft skills training, cultural orientation, and career guidance to help them excel in their new roles. Registrations are now open, and eligible applicants can apply directly through the SUSTAIN website: www.sustaineu.org

Emeka Anene, SUSTAIN Manager in Abuja, emphasised the programme's long-term impact in Nigeria:

"SUSTAIN gives talented Nigerian STEM professionals a unique opportunity to gain valuable international experience in Europe, while ensuring their skills ultimately benefit Nigeria. Through this initiative, we are not only opening doors for young Nigerian STEM professionals but also driving long-term knowledge transfer and economic growth back home."

Mr. Oleg Chirita, Head of Global Initiatives and Deputy Head of ICMPD Brussels Mission, said:

"ICMPD is committed to building partnerships that create opportunities for young professionals while addressing real labour market needs in Europe. Programmes like SUSTAIN show how global talent mobility can deliver mutual benefits for all - empowering individuals, strengthening economies, and deepening cooperation between regions."

Peter Iroagbalachi, a Nigerian STEM candidate shortlisted for SUSTAIN, said:

"Being shortlisted for SUSTAIN is an exciting opportunity to deepen my expertise in science, technology, and innovation. If selected, I will use the experience in Europe to promote technology-driven solutions for inclusive growth in Nigeria and Africa, and inspire other young professionals to pursue global opportunities."

SUSTAIN responds to Europe's growing demand for STEM expertise, where nearly half of businesses face difficulties recruiting people with the STEM skills they need.[1] The European Commission estimates that the EU requires an additional two million science and engineering professionals.[2]

By building a bridge between Nigerian talent and Europe, the programme creates a triple-win partnership. Europe gains access to skilled professionals who can immediately contribute to innovation and growth, while Nigeria benefits from knowledge transfer, remittances, and stronger trade connections. For participants, SUSTAIN is a platform to gain skills, connections, and bring valuable experiences if they return to Nigeria.

SUSTAIN is implemented by Seefar, a social enterprise that has worked on migration and reintegration in Nigeria for over 10 years for the European Union, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Germany. Co-funded by the European Union through the Migration Partnership Facility (MPF), SUSTAIN aims to foster sustainable economic growth globally and promote mutually beneficial talent partnerships between the EU and Nigeria.

To apply for the programme, fill in the registration form to see if you're eligible: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSerBteyYhRhxZ_tGUuIM06SI5b7FINwjs3cjuqbTrZwsx1wdg/viewform Eligible applicants must be residents of Nigeria, aged 18-34, with a minimum of two years of relevant work experience in STEM fields.

For real-time updates, follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/sustain-scaling-up-stem-talent-from-africa-in-europe/?viewAsMember=true and visit the SUSTAIN website: www.sustaineu.org

