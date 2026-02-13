Nigeria: Nard Condemns Assault On Doctor At Fmc Owo

National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has condemned the brutal assault on a resident doctor at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo.

NARD, in a statement said Dr Adeniyi A, a registrar in the Department of Internal Medicine, was attacked on 5th February, 2026 at the Accident and Emergency Unit. Reports indicate that the assailants were alleged relatives of a surgical patient.

"This act of violence, carried out while our colleague was discharging his Hippocratic duties, is reprehensible, barbaric, and a direct assault on the medical profession and the Nigerian healthcare system," NARD said.

The association stressed that hospitals are meant to preserve life, safety, and dignity, and such attacks are wholly unacceptable.

NARD expressed grave concern over the recurring pattern of violence against healthcare workers in Nigeria, citing inadequate security measures in many facilities.

"The increasing tendency for members of the public to resort to physical aggression against doctors and other health workers is dangerous, unlawful, and must be decisively addressed," the statement said.

The association outlined non-negotiable demands, including full compensation for the trauma and suffering endured by Dr. Adeniyi A, immediate coverage of all medical expenses arising from the assault, comprehensive upgrades to security across FMC Owo, including all entry points, clinical areas, and strategic posts, prompt apprehension and prosecution of all perpetrators involved.

NARD warned that failure to meet these demands could compel the association to take all legitimate actions necessary to protect its members and defend the sanctity of medical practice in the country.