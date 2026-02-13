Nigeria: Ganduje Urges Foreign-Trained Nurses On Skills Application

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has urged newly inducted foreign-trained nurses to prioritise the practical application of the knowledge they acquired abroad.

he said it was the only way their training could have lasting impact on the country's health sector.

At their induction in Abuja, Ganduje, who was the chairman of the event, said learning and practice must go hand-in-hand.

He stressed that the value of their overseas education would only become meaningful when applied effectively in their daily work.

He commended the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) for continually improving standards and ensuring that Nigerian-trained and foreign-trained professionals contribute meaningfully to the health system.

Ganduje also described the return of Nigerian students who study abroad as "very encouraging".

"When we have our own children studying abroad and coming back to the profession here, it is very, very encouraging," he added.

The ceremony marked the induction of another batch of foreign-trained nurses into the Nigerian health workforce, a development stakeholders said will help strengthen service delivery in hospitals nationwide.