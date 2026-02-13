Nigeria: Gowon Varsity Matriculates 8,000 Students

Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja, has matriculated over 8,000 students into its various academic programmes for the 2025/2026 academic session.

At the ceremony yesterday, the vice-chancellor, Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi, charged the new students to uphold discipline and pursue excellence throughout their academic journey.

Fawehinmi described the event as a significant milestone in the lives of the new students and a reaffirmation of the university's mandate to promote national unity and intellectual development.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that out of more than 30,000 candidates who applied for admission, only a little above 8,000 were offered admission due to capacity constraints and the institution's commitment to maintaining academic standards.

"From today, you have become an integral part of this University, and your conduct will henceforth be subject to public scrutiny. You are therefore expected to conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of this reputable institution of higher learning.

"Let it be clearly understood that the University has zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline, including cultism, examination misconduct, sexual harassment, drug abuse, unruly behaviour and other forms of antisocial conduct. Ignorance of the rules will not be accepted as an excuse," he said.

He also encouraged the students to embrace the institution's diversity, cultivate mutual respect, engage meaningfully with lecturers and mentors, and make full use of available academic and welfare services.