Liberia: NEC Undertakes $1.1 Million Headquarters Overhaul After Years of Structural Decline

MONROVIA — The National Elections Commission has launched a comprehensive renovation of its headquarters valued at approximately $1.14 million, marking the first major structural overhaul of the complex in years and drawing renewed scrutiny over procurement compliance and cost adjustments.

For much of the past decade, the Commission's headquarters -- the administrative nerve center of Liberia's electoral system -- operated under visibly deteriorating conditions. Leaking roofs, cracked floor tiles, aging electrical systems and inadequate ventilation had become routine complaints from staff and visitors alike. Waiting areas during peak electoral periods were often described as uncomfortable, particularly during the dry season when high temperatures compounded ventilation challenges.

NEC officials now say the ongoing works are designed to address not just cosmetic damage but deeper structural weaknesses that had accumulated over time.

Scope of the Renovation

The project has been divided into three major components, each awarded to a Liberian-owned construction firm following a competitive procurement process.

The first and most extensive component involves the complete renovation of the main administrative building, which houses the Board of Commissioners, the Office of the Executive Director and several operational departments. This portion of the project was initially submitted to the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) at a cost of $415,441.26.

However, on Dec. 10, 2025, NEC notified PPCC that further technical assessments had revealed additional structural requirements, pushing the revised cost to $610,913.76. The adjustment represents an increase of approximately $195,472.50 -- a 47 percent rise from the original estimate.

In a Dec. 23 response, PPCC approved the originally submitted amount but advised that the additional sum must undergo a separate procurement addendum process because it was not part of the initial submission.

According to NEC's procurement office, the expanded scope was driven by findings that repainting alone would not restore the building to acceptable standards. As a result, the renovation now includes re-tiling of all office floors, replacement of deteriorated ceilings, installation of new windows, upgraded restroom fixtures, rewiring of electrical systems to meet modern safety standards, installation of Decra roofing and tiling of exterior walls to improve durability and reduce long-term maintenance costs.

Prince S. Nyanzeh, spokesperson for P. Y. Group of Companies -- the contractor executing the main building works -- said the cost adjustments reflect material quality and market realities. He noted that certain high-grade materials are not consistently available locally and sometimes require importation.

"Quality materials come at a cost, but they ensure durability," Nyanzeh said, adding that the company welcomes audit oversight.

Conference Hall and Electoral Storage Facilities

A second contract, valued at $214,931.60, covers renovation of the James Fromoyan Conference Hall and the Commission's warehouse facilities. The hall serves as the primary venue for consultations with political parties, civil society organizations and international partners. It is also used for stakeholder briefings and electoral trainings.

The warehouse component is operationally critical. NEC warehouses store sensitive electoral materials, including ballot boxes, registration kits and other logistical assets. Commission officials said improvements to the facility are aimed at strengthening storage conditions and safeguarding materials ahead of future electoral cycles.

Infrastructure and Security Upgrades

The third component of the renovation, costing $309,783.47, focuses on the broader headquarters compound. The works include paving of the yard, construction of two modern concrete parking lots, elevation of the perimeter fence by three additional courses and installation of new security gates.

NEC says these measures are intended to improve accessibility for staff and visitors while enhancing physical security around the premises -- an issue of growing relevance as electoral institutions globally face increased security concerns.

Procurement Oversight and Compliance

NEC maintains that the renovation process has adhered to Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions Act of 2010. Invitations for bids were publicly advertised, and more than 10 vendors reportedly submitted applications, including foreign-owned firms.

An evaluation panel that included representatives from the Ministry of Public Works, the National Housing Authority and NEC's internal bids committee assessed submissions before contracts were awarded.

Because portions of the project exceed $250,000, the law required review and attestation by both the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Ministry of Justice. Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan authorized initial mobilization payments equivalent to 30 percent of contract sums, with subsequent disbursements tied to performance benchmarks -- 40 percent upon 70 percent completion and the remaining 30 percent at full completion. The Ministry of Justice signed off on the agreements.

Executive Director Anthony Sengbeh said the Internal Audit Agency is conducting ongoing reviews of NEC's books during the renovation.

"There is nothing to hide. We are open to inquiry and prepared to provide documentation," Sengbeh said.

Institutional Stakes

Beyond construction, the renovation carries symbolic weight. The headquarters is the public face of the institution constitutionally charged with administering Liberia's elections. For years, critics argued that the state of the building did not reflect the importance of that mandate.

NEC officials say the upgrade is intended to improve working conditions, reduce safety risks and project institutional seriousness as the country prepares for future electoral activities.

Completion timelines have not yet been publicly disclosed.