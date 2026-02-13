Nigeria: Naca Warns Against Risky Sexual Behaviour On Valentines Day, Urges HIV Testing

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its Director General, Temitope Ilori, the agency said the season which is known for affection and connection often comes with increased vulnerability to HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

As Nigerians prepare for Valentine's Day celebrations, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has warned against risky sexual behaviour and urged citizens to prioritise HIV testing.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its Director General, Temitope Ilori, the agency said the season which is known for affection and connection often comes with increased vulnerability to HIV and other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

It also cautioned that poor choices, including unprotected sex and substance abuse, could have lasting consequences.

"As we mark Valentine's Day, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) calls on everyone to celebrate love responsibly by taking deliberate steps to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs)," the statement read.

"Protecting your health and that of your partner remains one of the greatest expressions of love."

Valentine's Day, an annual commerorative day but not recognised as holiday in Nigeria, is celebrated by people around the world on 14 February.

'Know your status'

Central to NACA's advisory is the call for Nigerians to know their HIV status.

Ms Ilori urged Nigerians to get tested and to encourage their partners to do the same, adding that they should make informed choices that safeguard their health and future.

"Let love be guided by responsibility. Knowing your status and protecting yourself and others is a powerful way to show you care," she stated.

She added that making informed decisions would also contribute to the national goal of ending new HIV infections.

HIV burden in Nigeria

The agency had earlier in 2025 revealed that recent estimates show that HIV prevalence rate among people aged 15-49 is about 1.3-1.4 per cent, with roughly 1.9 million Nigerians living with HIV.

This makes Nigeria one of the countries with the largest HIV epidemics in the world and the largest in West and Central Africa.

The agency added that states such as Rivers, Benue and Akwa Ibom have some of the highest numbers of people living with HIV, while urban centres like Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) also report high case counts.

Avoiding multiple partners, substance abuse

Beyond testing, the agency advised Nigerians to practice safe sex by using condoms consistently and correctly.

It also warned against having multiple sexual partners and engaging in transactional sex, noting that such behaviours heighten the risk of HIV transmission.

The agency further cautioned against excessive alcohol intake and substance use, which it said could impair judgement.

It encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of HIV prevention, treatment and counselling services available at government health facilities nationwide.

The agency reiterated its commitment to expanding access to quality HIV prevention, treatment, care and support services across the country.

It urged members of the public to visit its website or call the HIV toll-free line, 6222, for more information.