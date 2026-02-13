Nigeria: FCT Bus Terminals Await FEC Approval - Minister

Mr Wike disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday reiterating that the approval is beyond his ministerial powers.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said operations at the newly constructed bus terminals across Abuja will begin once the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approves the operational contract.

"We are waiting for the Federal Executive Council to approve the operational contract. The contract is beyond the ministerial approval and so it requires the Federal Executive Council approval," he said.

The minister explained that the proposal would be presented at the next FEC meeting, expressing confidence that it would be approved.

Private sector to manage facilities

Mr Wike said the FCT Administration has decided against allowing the Transport Secretariat to run the terminals, opting instead for private-sector management.

"We said we are not going to allow the Transport Secretariat to manage it; it will be handled by private individuals who have the competence," he said.

He added that once FEC grants approval, operations will commence immediately.

The terminals are part of the administration's broader transport reform aimed at organising public transportation and reducing congestion in parts of Nigeria's capital city.

In 2024, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) awarded contracts for the construction of three bus and taxi terminals in Kugbo, Mabushi and the Central Business District (CBD) at an estimated cost of N51 billion.

The terminals in Mabushi and Kugbo were completed and inaugurated in June 2025, but remain inactive. The third facility in the CBD is reportedly nearing completion.

The delay drew criticism from a civic group, who argue that keeping the terminals unused undermines efforts to reform Abuja's transport system and leaves road users exposed to continuing risks.

The civic organisation noted that passengers are still vulnerable to unsafe roadside boarding, a problem the terminals were designed to address.

Funding driven by IGR

The minister also addressed concerns about funding for ongoing infrastructure projects in the territory.

He revealed that most of the projects are being financed through the FCT's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), rather than allocations from the Federation Account.

Mr Wike explained that the Federation Account allocation 'barely covers' the salary obligations of the FCTA, making the aggressive revenue drive critical to sustaining construction activities.

He added that improved liquidity from IGR has enabled the administration to maintain construction momentum.