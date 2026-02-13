Nigeria: Bird Strike Delays United Nigeria Airline's Flight At Port Harcourt Airport

United Nigeria Airlines says a bird strike on one of its Airbus A320 aircraft led to precautionary inspections and flight delays at Port Harcourt International Airport.

United Nigeria Airlines has reported a bird strike incident involving one of its Airbus A320 aircraft at Port Harcourt International Airport (PHC) on Thursday.

The affected aircraft, operating flight UN0514/614 from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, experienced the strike on landing at 3:00 p.m.

Initial post-landing checks found no visible damage to the aircraft. However, the airline said its engineering team carried out additional inspections to ensure the aircraft's airworthiness before it could resume operations.

The incident caused delays to some flights across United Nigeria Airlines' network, the airline confirmed.

In a statement, the carrier noted that the measures were in line with its safety standards and regulatory compliance procedures, aimed at protecting passengers and maintaining operational integrity.

United Nigeria Airlines assured that no passengers or crew were injured during the incident and that the aircraft would only return to service after meeting full airworthiness requirements.

The airline also reiterated their commitment to safety, strict adherence to regulatory standards, and operational reliability across its network.

Bird strikes are a known aviation safety concern, particularly during take-off and landing phases, and airlines are required to carry out mandatory inspections whenever such incidents occur.