Ghana Advances Education Sector Devolution With New Bill

The Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCC), together with the Ministry of Education (MoE), has launched the process to enact a new Education Sector Devolution Bill.

The legislation aims to align the sector with Ghana's decentralisation policy by clarifying mandates, eliminating overlaps, and transferring appropriate education functions to Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The process began at a high-level meeting in Accra, attended by MoE officials, the IMCC's Legislative Review Committee (LRC), and technical experts. The meeting focused on agreeing Terms of Reference and defining the scope of the committee's work.

Dr Gameli Kewuribe Hoedoafia, IMCC Executive Secretary, explained that the Joint Working Committee was formed after consultations with the Minister of Education to accelerate devolution efforts.

He noted the committee's previous work, including reviewing the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) and a Legislative Instrument for inter-sectoral collaboration at the MMDA level. He referenced concerns by the Minister of Education about MMDA limitations in teacher recruitment and sanctions, reflecting the President's call for stronger decentralised education management.

Lydia Essuah, Chief Director of the MoE, stressed that Act 1049 provides limited guidance for devolution and urged detailed examination of all pre-tertiary education levels, including teacher recruitment, school establishment, and curriculum development.

Prof. Kwamina Ahwoi, LRC Chairman, described the review as historic, aligning fully with the government's decentralisation agenda.

Devolution of pre-tertiary education, initially planned under President Mahama in 2016, stalled, prompting Act 1049. The committee aims to complete the review by June 2026 and submit it to Cabinet and Parliament.