Liberia: MNG Denies Bribery Claims in Epa Chemical Spill Report

MNG Gold Liberia has firmly denied allegations of bribery influencing an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report on a recent hydrochloric acid spill, describing the claims as "unimaginable" and beyond credibility.

The company's Public Relations Officer, Matthew Gbanken, and Community Liaison Officer, Matthew Whymah, made the remarks during a press conference in Gbarnga, on 12 February 2026.

The conference addressed community concerns following a January 18, 2026, incident near Money Sweet Town in Jorquelleh Electoral District #2, where a tanker truck transporting hydrochloric acid for MNG Gold caught fire, resulting in a localised spill estimated by the EPA at about 40 litres.

The EPA's final report, released on 7 February, concluded the spill was contained promptly with no long-term risk to groundwater, the environment, or public health. MNG Gold said it honoured the findings fully and appreciated the agency's independent work.

Mr. Gbanken rejected suggestions that the company had offered "huge cash" to EPA officials to secure a favorable report, stating: "That is beyond my imagination... how can I speak to something that I can't dream of? In fact, it had not come before me... it's not possible."

He emphasized the company's compliance with regulations and its prompt response to the incident, including halting operations temporarily and cooperating with investigators.

The company highlighted immediate humanitarian assistance provided to affected residents despite the EPA's conclusions, including 45 bags of rice, 338 sacks of mineral water, 70 cartons of chicken and fish, and other supplies such as cooking oil and vitamins. Officials described this as a gesture of their ongoing "social relationship" with communities, rather than an admission of liability.

Residents of Money Sweet Town and nearby areas have demanded $1m in compensation, hand pumps for safe water, employment opportunities, and redress for alleged damage to rubber trees from the incident or related activities.

Mr Gbanken said the $1m demand was a "very hard decision that we cannot take" or honour, as it exceeded what the company viewed as feasible or justified based on the EPA report and prior commitments.

On other requests, he indicated openness to providing hand pumps and assessing rubber tree damage "as soon as possible", framing these as voluntary community support rather than obligations tied to proven contamination or fault.

He clarified that any assistance would stem from the company's desire to maintain good relations, not because water was contaminated or as a direct consequence of the spill.

The company also defended its broader contributions under the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which covers roads linking to its Kokoyah operations in District #1 but passes through District #2.

These include maintenance of several kilometres of roads (some explicitly under the MOU, others as goodwill gestures), annual tuition aid of $10,000 for students, monthly payments to support teachers and clinic staff in local schools and health facilities (such as $2,660 monthly for Montserrado High School staff and $2,410 for a community clinic), and employment for District #2 residents.

Officials noted ongoing road work, including from Deanstown to Zaita, and invited journalists to verify these initiatives independently.

Regarding calls to revisit or establish a separate MOU for District #2, company representatives said the current agreement already applied to relevant infrastructure, but they were open to discussions if communities formally requested changes or negotiations.

MNG Gold, a Turkish-owned gold mining firm operating in Bong County's Kokoyah area, has been resuming operations after a slowdown and maintenance phase starting last year. Officials said full-scale production could begin next month pending successful equipment trials.

The press conference came amid heightened tensions, with some residents threatening road blockades over the spill and perceived lack of benefits. Company spokespeople urged calm, transparency, and direct communication, while encouraging thorough investigations by media and authorities.

They reiterated commitment to working with local people "as long as MNG exists", positioning the firm as invested in community welfare beyond legal minimums.