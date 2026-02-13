Liberia: ALCC Urges Stronger Enforcement of Local Content Law

The president of the Association of Liberian Construction Contractors (ALCC) has called on the government, international partners and non-governmental organizations to prioritize qualified Liberian firms in the award of construction contracts, saying stricter enforcement of local content rules is vital for economic growth.

Kimberly K. Toure, President of the ALCC, said public institutions and development partners should ensure that "qualified and competent Liberian construction contractors" receive fair opportunities to execute projects across the country.

"The Association has to make sure that its members who have the competence are given contracts at all times so that they can deliver," Toure said in an interview.

The association is governed by the ALCC Act of 2022, which provides legal backing to regulate and protect local contractors. The legislation mandates ALCC certification as part of the pre-qualification process, establishes minimum local content requirements in projects, and authorizes the association to take legal action against entities that marginalize Liberian firms.

Mrs. Toure said consistent application of the law would help domestic companies build capacity and compete sustainably in the construction sector.

"This is how the country will develop - when its people are empowered to compete in a fair and honest way to promote economic advancement. The ALCC is the ideal platform to advance this national cause," she said.

She urged the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) to ensure that companies awarded major construction projects comply with ALCC certification requirements, describing the measure as central to protecting local contractors.

According to the ALCC President many concession agreements signed with foreign investors contain provisions with significant potential for local participation but argued that enforcement remains uneven.

"There must be stronger prioritization of local contractors across the country to fully realize what it means to empower Liberians through local content protection," she said.

She also spoke of unfavorable procurement conditions imposed by some public institutions, particularly requirements that local contractors purchase expensive heavy-duty equipment as a prerequisite for bidding on infrastructure contracts.

"Demanding that local contractors independently acquire costly equipment like excavators, bulldozers and yellow machines is unfair and poses difficulties to local companies," she said. "If contractors can rent the equipment to execute the job as required, this must be permitted."

She said more flexible rules would allow Liberian firms to compete effectively without compromising delivery standards.

According to Mrs Toure, ALCC members possess the technical expertise to handle projects such as installations, sidewalk construction highway maintenance, and as such "this must be given this"

"Projects like installations of coverts, construction of sidewalks and highway maintenance should be given exclusively to local members of the ALCC because undoubtedly they have the capacity to perform in these areas quite effectively".

ALCC members are duly registered, and they pay taxes to the government which helps the government to solve national development priorities," she added.

To improve trust in public procurement, Toure proposed that the ALCC be included as an observer on bid evaluation committees for key construction contracts, such a role, she said, would promote inclusion, fairness and adherence to local content provisions.

The Association of Liberian Construction Contractors (ALCC) was established in 1979 to consolidate the strength and potential of Liberian-owned construction firms for the advancement of its members and national development. Its formation coincided with a significant period in Liberia's history, marked by the hosting of the 16th Annual Summit of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU).

The summit triggered a wave of infrastructure projects, including the construction of a conference center, hotel complex, and related facilities, with more than US$25 million invested. Amid this surge in civil works, Liberian contractors sought to formalize their collective voice and enhance participation in national construction opportunities.

Since its inception, the ALCC has operated under successive leaderships, advocating for the interests of local contractors and promoting sectoral growth. A notable leadership transition occurred following the passing of former President Engr. Sackie G. Johnson on November 5, 2025.

On December 8, 2025, the ALCC's Board of Directors inducted Mrs. Kimberly K. Toure as President. Mrs. Toure, who previously served as Treasurer (2018-2022) and Vice President (2022-2025), assumed the role to complete the late president's tenure. Recognized as an accomplished businesswoman and entrepreneur, she brings extensive institutional knowledge and a focus on organizational effectiveness.

Toure said under her administration, the ALCC aims to strengthen teamwork, expand professional networks, and build strategic partnerships across the construction industry.

She believes Liberia's construction sector could become a stronger driver of employment and business growth if local contractors are given greater access to projects.

"Without contracts, local companies cannot compete with outsiders and will not have the required finances to develop beyond their current capacities," she said.