Liberia: AITB DG Engages Botswana Counterpart Over Possible Collaboration

Liberia's push to reform its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector gained new momentum this week as the Director General of the Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau (AITB), Abraham Billy, recently concluded a strategic engagement with the Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA), widely regarded as one of Africa's most structured and efficient national qualifications regulators.

The visit, made last week in the Botswana Capital, Gaborone, was not merely ceremonial. It formed part of a broader effort to reposition Liberia's TVET system toward stronger governance, credibility, and labor-market alignment at a time when youth unemployment and skills mismatches remain persistent national challenges.

Established under the Botswana Qualifications Authority Act of 2013, the Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA) operates within a clearly defined national qualifications ecosystem that distinguishes General Education, Higher Education, and TVET within a unified but well-differentiated structure.

Under Botswana's framework General Education encompasses all formal, informal, and non-formal learning outside tertiary education; Higher Education refers to post-secondary academic studies, excluding TVET, and TVET is explicitly defined as education and training designed to equip learners with practical knowledge, skills, and competencies for employment or self-employment.

This definitional clarity minimizes institutional overlap and eliminates regulatory ambiguity--an issue that has historically weakened oversight in many developing systems.

Beyond definitions, BQA enforces a two-tier regulatory mechanism: institutions must first be registered and institutionally accredited before they can seek program accreditation. This ensures that institutions demonstrate governance capacity, qualified personnel, infrastructure, and internal quality assurance mechanisms prior to delivering certified programs.

Such separation between institutional licensing and program approval is widely viewed as a best practice in global quality assurance systems.

At the core of Botswana's system is the National Credit and Qualifications Framework (NCQF), which integrates credit accumulation and transfer systems, recognition of prior learning, standardized moderation processes, and transparent accreditation mechanisms.

These tools enhance learner mobility, ensure comparability of qualifications, and foster employer confidence in credentials.

For AITB, which is currently navigating reforms within Liberia's TVET landscape, the exposure to such structured efficiency offers a potential roadmap.

Reflecting on the visit, DG Abraham Billy described the engagement as "highly instructive" and aligned with Liberia's transformation agenda.

"Botswana's clear separation between institutional licensing and program accreditation provides a governance model that Liberia can adapt to strengthen accountability and credibility in our sector," Billy noted.

Why This Matters for Liberia?

The country's TVET system has long struggled with fragmented oversight, uneven quality standards, and limited integration between training institutions and labor market demands. While reforms have been initiated under national education strategies, implementation gaps persist.

By studying Botswana's model, AITB is seeking to address several structural weaknesses Institutional Accountability-ensuring that no institution operates without meeting minimum capacity standards; Program Integrity - Guaranteeing that certified programs align with national skills priorities; Qualification Transparency - Creating a system where employers can trust credentials issued by training providers, and Labor Market Responsiveness - Aligning curricula with real economic sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, and manufacturing.

A possible collaboration between AITB and BQA could accelerate these reforms.

Potential areas of collaboration discussions during the visit explored future cooperation in qualifications framework alignment, competency-based certification systems, institutional accreditation standards, and technical capacity building and staff exchange.

If formalized, such collaboration could significantly elevate AITB's institutional profile, positioning it not merely as a training bureau but as a central regulatory and quality assurance authority within Liberia's skills ecosystem.

Strategic partnerships with established regulatory bodies like BQA carry reputational value. For AITB, alignment with Botswana's recognized standards could enhance regional credibility within ECOWAS and African Union education platforms, attract donor confidence and technical support, facilitate cross-border recognition of Liberian qualifications, and improve investor perception of Liberia's workforce readiness.

In a country where manpower development remains critical to economic recovery and diversification, strengthening the quality of technical education has implications beyond classrooms--it affects productivity, foreign investment, and youth employment.

Botswana's qualifications framework demonstrates how regulatory efficiency contributes to governance transparency. Clear accreditation pathways reduce opportunities for unregulated institutions, fraudulent certifications, and substandard training--issues that have undermined public trust in some education systems across the region.

For Liberia, adopting similar rigor could help reduce informal or unlicensed training providers, establish standardized competency benchmarks, and strengthen oversight without stifling innovation.

As Billy emphasized, the goal is not to replicate Botswana wholesale but to adapt relevant elements to Liberia's socio-economic context.

"The engagement signals a shared regional commitment to building education and training systems that are credible, labor-market responsive, and aligned with national development priorities," he said.

While no formal agreement has yet been announced, the visit marks a significant step in Liberia's TVET modernization journey. The success of any collaboration will ultimately depend on political will, budgetary support, and sustained institutional reform.

If effectively implemented, lessons from Botswana could help make AITB more vibrant, more credible, and more central to Liberia's workforce transformation strategy.

In a region increasingly focused on skills-driven growth, such partnerships may prove decisive in shaping whether technical education becomes a marginal sector--or a pillar of national development.