Liberia: NEC Assures 2029 Preparedness

Paynesville — The National Elections Commission (NEC) has outlined a series of post-election activities and ongoing engagements with international stakeholders and development partners as part of its preparations for the 2029 Presidential and legislative elections.

These efforts include strengthening internal staff capacity, electoral reforms, and other strategic initiatives to ensure the institution's readiness for the highly anticipated polls.

In a recent interview with the New Dawn Newspaper, NEC Chairperson Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah revealed that the Commission is currently engaged in strategic planning for the 2029 elections. She highlighted ongoing training programs, capacity building, electoral reforms, boundary delimitation exercises, and regular stakeholder meetings as key components of their preparedness strategy.

Madam Browne Lansanah also disclosed plans to strengthen the NEC Data Center by recruiting new heads for both Data and Information Technology (IT), which she believes will enhance operational efficiency in future elections.

When asked about Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe's proposed electoral reforms seeking the disbandment of the NEC Board of Commissioners, Madam Browne Lansanah declined to comment, stating that no official communication regarding the matter had been received by the Commission.

"The NEC was established by law, and whatever law comes about the NEC we will accept, but we urge that any action be done within the law. Until we receive an official mandate, we continue to operate under the New Elections Law," she explained.

Madam Browne Lansanah also attributed the NEC's integrity and resilience during the 2023 Presidential and legislative elections to adherence to Liberian law. She encouraged Liberians to remain committed to the law, maintain professionalism, and foster strong working relationships.

"As I have always said, if you remain within the law, then the law protects your integrity throughout the process. This was our guiding principle during the 2023 elections, and it continues to guide us as we move forward," she concluded.