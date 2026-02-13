Liberia: Jeety Rubber, SRC Reward Margibi Kickball Team With L$550k

Margibi — Jeety Rubber LLC and its subsidiary, Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC), have fulfilled a championship pledge by awarding L$550,000 to the Margibi County kickball team following their victory in the 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet.

The cash reward, promised ahead of the competition, was contingent on the team winning the kickball category. Each of the 20 players received L$25,000, while L$50,000 was presented to the technical staff, bringing the total disbursement to L$550,000.

The donation forms part of broader financial backing provided by Jeety Rubber and SRC to Margibi County sports teams throughout the just-ended county meet, aimed at boosting morale and strengthening team performance.

In total, the companies spent L$1.1 million in support of Margibi's sports contingent. The kickball team alone received L$860,000, comprising L$500,000 for winning the championship, L$260,000 for their semifinal victory, and L$100,000 from an initial donation. The football team benefited from L$100,000 in initial support, L$50,000 for technical staff, and L$100,000 in food items.

Speaking during the cash presentation ceremony, Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, CEO and owner of Jeety Rubber and SRC, said the gesture reflects his companies' commitment to sports and youth development in Margibi County.

"We are delighted to make this contribution to the Margibi County kickball team," Mr. Sachdeva, popularly known as Jeety, said. "The girls' victory in the female component of the county league makes us proud, and we will do all we can to ensure they retain the title."

Margibi County Superintendent O. Jay Morris commended Mr. Sachdeva and his companies for what he described as consistent and robust support to county sports teams.

According to Superintendent Morris, the backing from Jeety Rubber and SRC played a crucial role in motivating the kickball team to secure the championship and will serve as an added incentive as the county prepares to defend the title.

"We thank Jeety Rubber and SRC for their support and look forward to a more active role in next year's preparations so Margibi can bring home both the football and kickball championships," he added.

For her part, team captain Ruth Sonpon, who led the squad through a dramatic shootout victory, said the financial pledge boosted the players' confidence ahead of the final match.

"When Mr. Jeety made that promise, it pushed us to fight harder because we knew someone believed in us," Sonpon said. "This money will help us prepare better for next season and inspire young girls in Margibi to take up kickball."

She described the companies' support as vital motivation for the players and a clear demonstration of the county's growing investment in women's sports.