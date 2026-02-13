Liberia: 'Even If the Court Clears Him, Tradition Will Not'

Ganta — Traditional authorities in Nimba County have announced plans to summon Justin Oldpa Yeazehn, widely known as New Zoe Prophet Key, to appear before the county's highest traditional council in Zayglay Town.

This move comes as Prophet Key faces intensifying legal challenges, including a high-profile case involving Chief Justice Yamie Gbeisay.

Appearing Thursday on the Voice of Gompa, Nimba County General Cultural Coordinator Melvin Gbaylia and Chief Zoe Saye Papa, joined by members of the Nimba County Chiefs and Elders Council, asserted that, regardless of the outcome in the formal justice system, Prophet Key remains accountable to traditional authority.

"Even if the law frees him, tradition will not. We will call him and offer cultural guidance," declared the elders.

They explained that Prophet Key would be formally summoned through the Paramount Chief of Doe Chiefdom to appear before the traditional seat in Zayglay, the widely recognized epicenter of Nimba's cultural leadership.

The chiefs and elders voiced concern over what they described as Prophet Key's public insults against national leaders. While Prophet Key presents himself as a traditional figure, they said, his recent actions have alarmed the traditional community.

"Disrespect for established authority will not be tolerated," the elders warned, insisting that Prophet Key must present himself before the council to address these concerns.

Legal Troubles Mount

Beyond the traditional summons, Prophet Key is embroiled in a series of legal controversies. In January 2024, former Culture Ambassador Juli Endee filed a US$5 million civil lawsuit against him, alleging that he circulated defamatory videos containing unsubstantiated allegations of improper personal relationships with prominent politicians. The suit claims the content caused embarrassment and reputational harm.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Liberia cited Prophet Key for contempt, demanding he show cause why he should not be punished for repeated insulting remarks targeting the judiciary--especially Chief Justice Gbeisay and other justices--which, according to the Court, subjected the judiciary to public ridicule.

The Supreme Court clarified that its citation was procedural, emphasizing respect for due process and freedom of expression, but also cautioning that legitimate criticism must not cross into actions that undermine the judiciary's integrity.

A Broader National Debate

The controversies surrounding Prophet Key have sparked a broader national conversation about electoral integrity, candidate eligibility, the boundaries of political speech, and the balance between free expression and respect for state and traditional authority. His case also highlights the growing influence of social media in Liberia's political discourse.

Prophet Key has become a deeply polarizing figure--celebrated by supporters as a fearless critic of authority yet seen by others as reckless and legally problematic. Now, he finds himself confronting both the formal justice system and the enduring authority of Nimba County's ancient traditions.