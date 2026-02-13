Liberia: Senators Cite Heads of Mofa, Others to O Provide Actionable Plan to Attract Investment Opportunities in Liberia

Two ranking members of the Liberian Senate have exposed multiple lapses at Liberian embassies in various countries across the globe

The Senator include Abraham Darius Dillon, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and Nya D. Twayen, Jr., Chairman on Modernization, representing Montserrado and Nimba Counties respectively in the 55th national Legislature.

In a communication addressed to the Plenary of the Liberian Senate on Thursday, Senators Dillon and Twayen claimed that Liberia's embassies worldwide lack structured investment opportunity packages and incentive frameworks.

They added that there are no visible tourism promotion strategies at these embassies to attract foreign investors and visitors to Liberia.

"We respectfully call the attention of this august body to a critical gap identified during our recent participation at the World Government's Summit in Dubai from February 3-5, 2026. It has become evident that Liberia's embassies worldwide lack structured investment opportunity packages, incentive frameworks, and tourism promotion strategies to attract foreign investors and visitors. This absence undermines our ability to project Liberia's new diplomatic and foreign policy direction, which emphasizes economic diplomacy over aid dependency," they stated.

They stressed the need for the Plenary of the Liberian Senate to invite authorities of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and the National Tourism Authority (NTA) to present before the Committees on Foreign Affairs, Investment and Concessions a comprehensive and actionable plan outlining Liberia's investment and tourism opportunities.

They added that if it is established during the hearing that such a plan does not exist, these institutions should be mandated to develop one within a reasonable timeframe.

The Senators pointed out that this plan, once finalized, should be distributed to all Liberian embassies across the globe, enabling them to organize investment forums in their respective host countries.

They maintained that this plan would serve as platforms to persuade investors and tourists to consider Liberia as a viable destination for investment and tourism.

"We believe this initiative will significantly advance Liberia's economic diplomacy agenda and strengthen our global presence around the world while at the same time boasting investment and tourism," they maintained.

Meanwhile, the Plenary of the Liberian Senate has resolved to constitute the body to a hold to conduct a hearing and invite the authorities cited within a two-week period.