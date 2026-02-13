Liberia: Nimba Residents Urge Former Rep. Domah to Reject President Boakai's 'Yellow Machine' Appointment

Ganta — Residents of Nimba County have implored former District 7 Representative Roger S.W.Y. Domah to turn down a recent appointment by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, calling it a "demeaning" slight to his contributions.

The controversy erupted following President Boakai's announcement, appointing Mr. Domah as Deputy Director for the highly anticipated National Yellow Machine Program, a flagship initiative under the Unity Party (UP) Government aimed at deploying heavy machinery to rehabilitate rural roads, bridges, and infrastructure nationwide.

In mineral-rich Nimba, Liberia's largest county (size) and a political powerhouse known for its vocal electorate, the move has sparked outrage among supporters who view it as an underutilization of Mr. Domah's stature.

Mr. Domah, a seasoned politician and vocal Unity Party loyalist, played a pivotal role in the 2023 Elections, rallying support in Nimba that helped propel Boakai to victory over then-incumbent George Weah.

Listeners on Radio Kergheamah 94.5 FM, a popular station in Ganta, expressed frustration during a lively call-in segment.

"This position is too small and disgraceful for a man who fought tooth and nail for the Unity Party," one caller lamented.

Another argued, "He deserves a substantive ministerial role, not oversight of bulldozers and excavators."

The just ended election in Nimba County District 7 brought Citizens Movement for Change CMC Political Leader Musa Hassan Bility to power.

Reports indicate this isn't Mr. Domah's first brush with a Cabinet-level snub. Earlier, President Boakai had nominated him as Deputy Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Health, citing Mr. Domah's background in the health sector.

However, the appointment was later withdrawn amid unspecified concerns, leaving supporters questioning the administration's commitment to its Nimba allies.

Despite the backlash, Mr. Domah appears undeterred. In a recent Facebook post, the former lawmaker affirmed his willingness to serve, stating, "I am committed to serving my party and country in whatever capacity.

Unity and progress for Nimba and Liberia come first."

His response has only fueled debate, with some praising his patriotism and others decrying it as settling for scraps.

As the yellow machine program ramps up with machines already trickling into counties for roadworks, Mr. Domah's decision could signal broader fault lines within Unity Party ranks in Nimba, a county long dominated by swing voters who demand tangible rewards for their loyalty.