Liberia: Former NSA Boss Warns, Urges Security Reform and Strategic Clarity

The Chief Executive Officer of Crime Stoppers Liberia and former Deputy Director for Operations at the National Security Agency (NSA), Sam Saryon, has issued a stark warning that West Africa now accounts for 51 percent of global terrorism-related deaths in 2024, describing the trend as a serious threat to regional stability and state sovereignty.

Speaking as a guest on Citizens' Hour on West African Democracy Radio, Mr. Saryon said the region has become the new global epicenter of violent extremism and banditry.

"More bad news for our region," Mr. Saryon declared.

"West Africa now accounts for 51 percent of global terrorism deaths in 2024. That means more than half of the world's terrorism fatalities are happening here. We have become the global epicenter for violent extremism and banditry."

He attributed the surge in violence to a combination of weak governance, under-resourced security forces and limited fiscal capacity to respond to evolving threats.

"The lack of resources for our security forces, combined with governance weaknesses, leaves our populations vulnerable," Mr. Saryon said.

"If we do not strengthen our institutions and properly fund national security, we will continue to see instability and fragmentation."

"Across the region, governments are grappling with rising attacks ranging from rural banditry to coordinated terrorist operations targeting civilians and security personnel."

Mr. Saryon warned that many security institutions remain overstretched and ill-equipped to confront increasingly sophisticated extremist networks.

"Our security agencies are often operating with limited logistics, inadequate intelligence infrastructure, and insufficient cross-border coordination," he noted.

"You cannot confront 21st-century security threats with 20th-century capacity."

Mr. Siryon stressed that increasing national security funding is essential but must be paired with reform and accountability.

According to him, raising the budget alone will not fix the problem, and noted that security spending must be transparent, strategic, and tied to measurable improvements in operational effectiveness.

A key focus of Mr. Saryon's discussion centered on whether governments should negotiate with armed groups to reduce violence, a controversial strategy that has divided policymakers and citizens across West Africa.

Mr. Saryon acknowledged the complexity of the issue, describing negotiation as neither inherently weak nor automatically effective.

"The question is not simply whether to negotiate or not," he averred.

"The real question is: under what conditions, and to what end?"

He warned that poorly structured dialogue could legitimize criminal actors and undermine democratic institutions.

Additionally, the Crime Stopper Liberia CEO believes negotiation must never be mistaken for surrender.

He further said if a state chooses to engage armed groups, it must be strategic, conditional, and rooted in the protection of civilians and the preservation of constitutional order.

At the same time, Mr. Saryon pointed out that rigid refusal to explore dialogue in certain contexts could prolong suffering.

"In complex conflicts, sometimes dialogue can save lives," he maintained.

"But it must never reward violence or create a precedent where taking up arms becomes a shortcut to political recognition."

Beyond Military Solutions

Mr. Saryon argued that military action alone cannot defeat violent extremism, pointing instead to deep-rooted socio-economic and governance challenges.

"Extremism thrives where there is poverty, marginalization, corruption, and weak state presence," he said.

"Security is not only about guns and uniforms; it is about legitimacy, public trust, and opportunity."

As head of Crime Stoppers Liberia, Mr. Saryon underscored the importance of community engagement in national security efforts.

He indicated that when citizens trust their government and feel protected, they cooperate, adding that Community intelligence and public partnership are some of the most powerful tools we have in preventing violence.

Mr. Saryon concluded with a warning that failure to confront fiscal and political challenges head-on could result in prolonged instability.

"Without overcoming these structural weaknesses, West African nations are likely to experience persistent instability and continued threats to state sovereignty," he warned.

"The stakes are high. We must respond with strength, reform, and strategic clarity."

His remarks come amid growing regional concern that extremist networks operating in the Sahel are expanding their influence toward coastal West African states, raising urgent questions about preparedness, cooperation, and long-term stability.

For West Africa, Mr. Saryon's message was clear: "This is not just a security crisis, it is a governance test. And how we respond will determine the future of our region."