Liberia: ALCC President Demands Tougher Enforcement of Local Content Law

Monrovia — The President of the Association of Liberian Construction Contractors (ALCC), Kimberly K. Toure, is calling for stricter enforcement of Liberia's Local Content Law, urging the government, development partners, and NGOs to prioritize qualified Liberian construction firms in the award of public contracts.

Toure said public institutions and international partners must ensure that "qualified and competent Liberian construction contractors" are given fair opportunities to execute projects nationwide.

"The Association has to make sure that its members who have the competence are given contracts at all times so that they can deliver," she said in an interview.

Legal Backing for Local Contractors

The ALCC operates under the ALCC Act of 2022, which provides legal authority to regulate and protect local contractors. The legislation mandates ALCC certification as part of the pre-qualification process for construction contracts, establishes minimum local content requirements, and empowers the Association to take legal action against entities that sideline Liberian firms.

Mrs. Toure said consistent enforcement of the law would enable domestic companies to build capacity and compete sustainably in the sector.

"This is how the country will develop -- when its people are empowered to compete fairly and honestly to promote economic advancement. The ALCC is the ideal platform to advance this national cause," she stated.

She urged the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) to ensure that companies awarded major projects comply with ALCC certification requirements, describing the measure as central to safeguarding local contractors' interests.

Uneven Enforcement, Unfair Conditions

According to Toure, many concession agreements signed with foreign investors include provisions for significant local participation, but enforcement remains inconsistent.

"There must be stronger prioritization of local contractors across the country to fully realize what it means to empower Liberians through local content protection," she said.

She also criticized what she described as unfavorable procurement conditions imposed by some public institutions -- particularly requirements that local contractors independently purchase heavy-duty equipment as a prerequisite for bidding.

"Demanding that local contractors acquire costly equipment like excavators, bulldozers and other yellow machines is unfair and poses serious difficulties," she said. "If contractors can rent the equipment to execute the job as required, this must be permitted."

Toure argued that more flexible procurement rules would allow Liberian firms to compete effectively without compromising standards.

Capacity and Economic Impact

She maintained that ALCC members possess the technical expertise to handle installations, culvert works, sidewalk construction and highway maintenance, and said such projects should be reserved for local firms.

"Projects like installation of culverts, construction of sidewalks and highway maintenance should be given exclusively to local ALCC members because they have the capacity to perform effectively," she said.

Toure noted that ALCC members are duly registered and tax-compliant, contributing to national revenue and development priorities.

To promote transparency and fairness, she proposed that the ALCC be included as an observer on bid evaluation committees for major construction contracts -- a move she believes would strengthen adherence to local content provisions.

History and Leadership Transition

The ALCC was established in 1979 during preparations for the 16th Annual Summit of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU). The summit spurred major infrastructure projects, including the construction of a conference center and hotel complex, with more than US$25 million invested. Amid that wave of development, Liberian contractors organized to formalize their collective voice and strengthen participation in national projects.

Following the passing of former ALCC President Engr. Sackie G. Johnson on November 5, 2025, the Association's Board of Directors inducted Mrs. Toure as President on December 8, 2025. She previously served as Treasurer (2018-2022) and Vice President (2022-2025), and now leads the organization through the remainder of the late president's tenure.

Under her administration, she said, the ALCC will focus on strengthening teamwork, expanding professional networks, and building strategic partnerships across the construction industry.

Toure emphasized that without access to contracts, local companies cannot grow or compete with foreign firms.

"Without contracts, local companies cannot compete with outsiders and will not have the required finances to develop beyond their current capacities," she said.

She added that with stronger enforcement of local content laws, Liberia's construction sector could become a powerful engine for employment, skills transfer, and long-term economic growth.