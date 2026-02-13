Nigeria: 'We Got That Energy From Our Fans' - Lookman Speaks On Atlético's Demolition of Barcelona

Behind the scenes, the message from the touchline was equally uncompromising. Lookman revealed that Diego Simeone made the stakes unmistakably clear before kickoff

Under the floodlights of the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Atlético Madrid delivered a performance dripping with authority, ambition, and continental pedigree; tearing Barcelona apart 4-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

This was not just a win. It was a statement.

From the opening exchanges, Atlético played with the intensity of a side fully aware of what was at stake; and the damage started almost immediately. In the sixth minute, Barcelona defender Eric García inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, gifting the hosts an early advantage and setting the tone for a brutal night.

Eight minutes later, the Metropolitano erupted again. Antoine Griezmann, a man who knows Barcelona all too well, doubled Atlético's lead in the 14th minute, punishing slack defending with ruthless efficiency.

Barcelona were already reeling when the moment that defined the night arrived.

In the 33rd minute, Ademola Lookman announced himself to the home crowd in emphatic fashion, drilling home his first goal at the Wanda Metropolitano and sending the stadium into delirium. The Nigeria international wasn't done.

Just before halftime, Lookman turned provider, slipping a perfectly weighted assist to Julián Álvarez, who made it 4-0 before the break; a first-half demolition that effectively buried the tie.

For Lookman, who arrived from Atalanta during the winter transfer window, the night carried special meaning.

"I'm very, very happy. Of course, it's nice to score, but I think the performance of the team was top tonight," Lookman told Sporty TV post match.

"In both boxes we were clinical, and we showed togetherness today that was impeccable."

The Super Eagles forward also credited the Metropolitano faithful for driving the team forward.

"We got that energy from our fans tonight, they were amazing, so we are glad."

Asked if he had pictured himself scoring against Barcelona, Lookman was clear-eyed and unapologetically forward-minded.

"You always want to score as an attacker. You're always looking to get into dangerous positions, so I just try to be there at the right moment, at the right time."

Behind the scenes, the message from the touchline was equally uncompromising. Lookman revealed that Diego Simeone made the stakes unmistakably clear before kickoff.

"The expectation of us was clear. We knew what we had to do today because the stakes are very high. This was a match for us to go out there and show what we are all about; and we did."

Despite the commanding scoreline, Lookman was quick to strike a note of caution ahead of the return leg at the Camp Nou.

"Of course, it's a big victory. But we have a few games in between before we play them away. We must keep the same mindset and the same focus. That's what will take us to the other semi-final."

The 28-year-old also spoke glowingly about sharing the pitch with Atlético's elite cast, singling out Álvarez in particular.

"They are top, top players with amazing ability and talent. It's very nice to play with these types of players, to work with them and to have the same goal to win."

So far, Lookman's impact in red and white has been immediate and decisive. In just three appearances for Atlético Madrid, he has already been directly involved in four goals; two goals and two assists, a return that underlines why Simeone pushed hard to bring him to Madrid.

On a night where Atlético Madrid reminded Europe of their bite, Ademola Lookman didn't just fit in.

He stood out.