Ghana: Gacc Urges Citizens to Monitor Oil-Funded Projects for Accountability

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), in partnership with the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) and Abak Foundation Ghana, held an advocacy engagement in Kumasi to mobilise citizens to monitor extractives revenue and demand accountability in community projects.

The forum highlighted challenges in implementing the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) and called for a review of revenue allocation formulas in order to ensure equitable spending.

Ms Dorcas Affum Tenkorang, GACC Assistant Programmes Officer, said the 2024-launched project targets five districts, Asante Akem Central, Sekondi-Takoradi, Ho, Enzema East, and Tamale for monitoring ABFA-funded initiatives.

She urged citizens to track developments in their communities, emphasising that "the change they want to see starts with them."

He recommended stronger government oversight and keeping communities informed to ensure full benefits from oil revenues.

He stressed that transparency and accountability are crucial, warning that lack of information fosters mistrust and concerns about fund management.

Mr Philip Duah, Executive Director of Abak Foundation and LANET focal person in Asante Akim, shared findings from a monitoring exercise on oil-funded projects across roads, lighting, health, education, water, and other sectors.

While some projects were completed, others were unfinished or nonfunctional, such as a CHIPs Compound in Atonkronso and a community library in

The engagement reinforced the need for citizen participation in monitoring extractives data, urging communities to take ownership of the accountability process.