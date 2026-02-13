Ghana: Paog Sets February 16 Deadline for Submission of Passports

THE Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) has set February 16, 2026, as the final deadline for the submission of Ghanaian passports by all prospective Hajj pilgrims for onward processing to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for visa issuance.

The directive affects all prospective pilgrims who have completed payment for the 2026 Hajj, including those who paid through agents, paid directly, or are being processed under any special arrangements.

A press statement issued in Accra yesterday and signed by the Communications Director of the PAOG, Alhaji Mohammed Amin Lamptey Hussein, said all such individuals were required to submit their passports to the PAOG Secretariat not later than Monday, February 16, 2026.

Failure to comply with this directive within the stipulated time frame, it said, would result in the applicant being unable to participate in this year's Hajj pilgrimage.

"We wish to indicate that the deadline was communicated by the Saudi authorities and must be strictly adhered to, as the visa processing schedule is on a fast-track timeline.

In collaboration with the Passport Office, PAOG is facilitating expedited processing for applicants who may require urgent passport services to meet the deadline. Prospective pilgrims are therefore urged to act promptly to avoid any inconvenience," the statement copied by The Ghanaian Times added.

It emphasised that this directive applies to all fully paid prospective pilgrims without exception, stressing that the PAOG regrets any inconvenience this short notice may cause and appeals for the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and timely visa submission process.