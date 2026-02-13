Nigeria: $2.5bn Fertiliser Plant to Boost Africa's Productivity, Food Security - Dangote

The Dangote Group has said its ongoing $2.5bn fertiliser plant in Gode, Ethiopia, with a production capacity of three million metric tonnes of urea annually is designed to support agricultural productivity and regional exports, reflecting the group's commitment to food security in Africa.

The Executive Director of Commercial Operations, Dangote Group, Fatima Aliko-Dangote, disclosed this on Thursday while speaking during Dangote Special Day at the ongoing 15th Gateway Trade Fair organized by the Ogun Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mines and Agriculture in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Aliko-Dangote represented by Tunde Mabogunje, Regional Sales Director, Lagos,

said the company remains committed to exploring partnership to drive industrialization, cut down on imports, create shared prosperity while growing the economy.

She explained that the trade fair themed "Promoting Businesses through Partnership" is a timely message that resonated and aligned with the core values of Dangote conglomerate..

Aliko-Dangote said that as a lead sponsor of the trade fair, Dangote Industries "is proud to stand with OGUNCCIMA to deepen commerce, strengthen value chains, and open markets for manufacturers, MSMEs and consumers across the region".

She stated further that "Our participation this year dovetails with Dangote Vision 2030, our enterprisewide plan to accelerate industrial expansion, spur crossborder investments, and reduce import dependence in strategic sectors.

"We are also celebrating a partnership that builds competitiveness.Ogun State is a proven industrial hub. Our long term investments here underscore our belief in the State's competitiveness and in the power of public-private collaboration.

In the area of cement production, she disclosed that Ogun proudly hosts the Ibese cement plant with 12 million metric tonnes per anum installed capacity--anchoring local supply, exports and jobs.

This is said to be in addition to the ongoing construction of another 6 millions metric tonnes per anum integrated cement plant at Itori to expand capacity, deepen supply chain linkages and boost exports to West Africa.

The Executive Director said that Guided by our Vision 2030 roadmap, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has unveiled an expansion plan from 650,000 bpd to 1.4 million bpd, targeting completion within three years.

She said the upgrade would strengthens regional energy security, creates jobs, and scales allied industries including polypropylene.

In the area of food production, Aliko-Dangote said beyond Nigeria, the conglomerate is also partnering with Ethiopian Investment Holdings on a $2.5bn Urea fertiliser complex in Gode--designed for up to 3 million metric tonnes per anum--to support agricultural productivity and regional exports, reflecting the company's continent wide commitment to food security.

Dangote emphasised that all of these investment are further proof that policy consistency plus private sector execution is the formula for sustained competitiveness and a very effective way to grow the economy, and create jobs and wealth for the country.

She revealed that the conglomerate remains committed to investing in people, technology and sustainability, building local capabilities that meet global standards in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and equipping the youths for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of OGUNCCIMA, Niyi Oshiyemi said that the trade fair is defined to promote commerce, collaboration, and open new opportunities for investment.

Oshiyemi said that the Dangote Day during the trade fair is therefore more than a ceremonial recognition but a moment of inspiration for entrepreneurs, investors and young Nigerians who look forward to building sustainable businesses that would agree with their relations.

He said that the presence and continued support of the Dangote Group for the annual trade fair reinforces the importance of public-private partnership in driving economic diversification, including infrastructure and analyzing financial development across critical sectors.