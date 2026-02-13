Nigeria: NFVCB Approves 102 Films in January 2026

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has approved a total of 102 films for distribution and exhibition in January 2026, in line with its statutory mandate to regulate and classify film and video content.

This represents a 161.5% increase from 39 films classified in December 2025. A breakdown by language, according to the statement by Director, Corporate Affairs, NFVCB, Ogbonna Onwumere, showed that 86 movies are in English, eight in Igbo, three in Yoruba, three in Hausa, and two in Hindi.

This distribution reflects the continued dominance of English-language productions in the Nigerian film market, while also highlighting contributions from indigenous Nigerian languages and foreign content.

While the Board appreciates the cooperation of stakeholders across the film value chain and reiterates its dedication to transparency and professionalism in the discharge of its regulatory functions, the Board restates its resolve to ensure compliance with the classification of all films and video works produced for online distribution, especially on YouTube. "We shall commence the issuance of take-down orders on films not classified by the board. The demand notice implies that all films not classified on the channel will also be taken down".