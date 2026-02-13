Nigeria: Amid Kano Government's Silence, Deputy Governor Tells Us to Remove Kwankwaso From Sanction Bill

The deputy governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, has called on the United States Congress to expunge the name of former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from proposed sanctions in a bill targeting alleged violators of religious freedom in Nigeria.

The bill, titled 'The Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026', was sponsored by US Representatives Riley Moore and Chris Smith. It sought to impose sanctions on individuals and groups accused of religious persecution, including some Fulani militias and Kwankwaso himself.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Press Secretary, Ibrahim Shuaibu, Gwarzo described the allegations against the former presidential candidate as "unfounded, misleading, and inconsistent with the verifiable public record of his life and service."

According to him, "At no time has he been indicted, prosecuted, or credibly accused of religious persecution, extremism, or human rights violations."

The deputy governor argued that those behind the allegations should instead "identify the real perpetrators rather than defame a politician who has consistently opposed violence, extremism, and terrorism."

Gwarzo also cited Kwankwaso's track record in promoting religious harmony, recalling his constructive engagements with Christian leaders and minority communities during his two terms in office as governor. He noted that the former Minister of Defence had "promoted peaceful coexistence and inclusive governance throughout his career."

The statement further highlighted Kwankwaso's choice of Bishop Isaac Idahosa, a Catholic cleric, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election, describing it as "evidence of his commitment to religious inclusion and national balance."

Gwarzo urged US lawmakers to "reject this recommendation outright" and strike out Kwankwaso's name from the proposed legislation, suggesting that his inclusion might have been "influenced by individuals seeking to settle personal scores or political rivalries."

"Kwankwaso remains a nationalist, a democrat, and a statesman whose public service has been anchored on justice, unity, and inclusive governance," the statement concluded.