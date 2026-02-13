Nigeria: Abuja's Style and Substance At the 18th Annual Leadership Awards & Conference

While the 18th Annual Leadership Awards and Conference was billed as a serious summit for policymakers, captains of industry, and public servants, Abuja's Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre proved that leadership and glamour can coexist beautifully.

From the moment the red carpet rolled out, it was clear that Abuja's elite had arrived to make a statement. Power dressing was the order of the day: tailored suits, flowing gowns, statement jewelry, and colors bold enough to rival the Nigerian sun. The awards may have been the official reason for the gathering, but for many, it was a celebration of style, presence, and prestige.

The conference featured a stellar line-up of dignitaries: Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was honored as Person of the Year, while keynote speaker Amina Mohammed delivered insights that bridged policy with sustainable development. Religious and traditional leadership were represented by the likes of Bishop Hassan Kukah and the Etsu Nupe, the Royal Father of the Day, creating a fusion of authority, culture, and inspiration.

Governors and legislators from across the country also graced the event, with Hope Uzodima, Abdullahi A. Sule, Biodun Abayomi, Dauda Lawal, Sheriff Obrevwori, and Sen. Uba Sani receiving accolades as Governors of the Year, while Rt Hon. Ben Okezie Kalu and Rt Hon. Unyime Idem were celebrated as Legislators of the Year. The recognition extended to public service, sports, arts, and business, showcasing a holistic celebration of Nigerian excellence. Among them were Skales and Kanyenyachukwu Tagbo Okeke, lauded as Artists of the Year, and Nafisa Abdullahi, honored for outstanding contributions as a young leader and college achiever.

Corporate excellence was also on full display: Providus Bank was crowned Bank of the Year, Green Energy International Limited celebrated as Oil & Gas Local Content Champion, and Opay, Nestlé Pure Life Water, and Trade Modernisation Project Company received accolades for their innovations and societal impact.

From the awards presentations to the candid moments captured by the event's photojournalists, the 18th Annual Leadership Awards & Conference wasn't just an event--it was an experience. One where ambition, achievement, and aesthetic sensibility came together to create memories that will linger long after the final applause.